BILLINGS — Advance tickets are now available for the World of Outlaws' "Big Sky Brawl" set for Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Big Sky Speedway in Billings.
The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will be appearing in Billings for the third consecutive summer. O'Reilly Auto Parts will be presenting the show.
Spectators will be able to save $5 on general admission tickets, when purchased at participating O'Reilly Auto Parts stores.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by phone at 815-344-2023.
Tickets will also be available at the track on race day.
The grandstands are scheduled to open at 4 p.m., with racing to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Daryn Pittman, who won his second consecutive race and third overall at the Big Sky Speedway last year, is expected to be back.
Leading the way for the World of Outlaws this season is Brad Sweet, who has a series-best 12 wins and 32 top-five finishes as of Aug. 10
Donny Schatz is sitting a close second, with seven wins and a series-leading 42 top-10 finishes.
David Gravel, who won the recent Knoxville Nationals, is third in the point standings. Pittman and Logan Schuchart are also in the top five.
Also hitting the road this season are Shane Stewart, who won the Music City Outlaw Nationals in Nashville earlier this summer, and Carson Macedo, the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award.
Stewart, Macedo, Ian Madsen, Sheldon Haudenschild and Brent Marks round out the top 10.
Veteran drivers Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides and Jacob Allen are expected to compete in Billings.
The WISSOTA Street Stocks will also be a part of the racing card.
