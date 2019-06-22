MISSOULA — Matt Baldridge and Cole Hage have seen a lot of ups and not many downs over the past four years at Missoula Hellgate.
The soccer duo saw playing time as varsity athletes right away as freshmen and they never looked back. Four short years later, both helped guide Hellgate to four state championship game appearances and three titles in boys soccer. In the process, Baldridge won the Gatorade Montana Player of the Year award twice (2016 and 2017) and Hage earned Western AA MVP honors this past season.
With their help and many more standouts throughout Hellgate, the Knights created one of the best soccer dynasties Class AA has ever seen. With titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Knights became just the second program in Class AA history to three-peat, joining Missoula Sentinel which did it from 1991-1993.
They fell just short in 2018, losing to Bozeman. But at this weekend's Intermountain Champions Cup with the U19 Missoula Strikers, Baldridge and Hage looked back at their time with Hellgate and all of the successes that came with it.
"Looking back, it was a great four years," Baldridge said. "Had lots of success and some downs but it was worth it.
"It was pretty crazy. I think we were all pretty focused on getting to four but that didn't happen but it's still awesome with what we accomplished and we're pretty proud of it."
Not only did the Knights always have a target on their backs each of those seasons, but they also had to battle the complacency teams feel once they reach the top. Repeating as champions is the hardest thing to do in sports, and for them it was all about achieving those goals multiple times over.
"I liked the pressure," Hage said. "It was always fun to have a lot of pressure and high expectations going into every year and just having a chance to win a state title every year was a lot of fun.
"It was just a lot of fun being with the team you've been with for four years and being able to build a team with those people so I'll miss my teammates and coaches a lot."
Baldridge and Hage said their freshman and sophomore seasons were easy to stay motivated because they were new and in between those seasons graduated 11 seniors, so they wanted to prove they could stay on top with a new crew. Their junior year in 2017 was the biggest season where they still needed to approach each task with a business-like mentality.
As they got older, they showed the younger players how to carry themselves so they can continue that legacy and standard now set by those that came before them.
"We just kind of show that if you want to be successful you're going to have to work," Baldridge said.
Montana isn't known for producing a high number of soccer players so sometimes players assume they will just run through the competition. But players like Baldridge and Hage are examples of guys who are products of what the state has to offer as some of the state's best.
The two carry that with pride at out of state tournaments as well. Whenever they're playing with the Strikers and competing elsewhere against teams from other states, the two like representing the Treasure State and proving others wrong that Montana shouldn't be taken lightly on the soccer field. Baldridge even said he won't tell players at camps where he's from unless they ask because he likes seeing their shocked faces when they realize he's from a state that doesn't come to mind when it comes to the soccer talent produced.
"They're both amazing players," Strikers coach Geoff Birnbaum said. "I was talking to the Oregon State coach after our first tournament this year and he asked who he should look at and I said Hage and Baldridge.
"He said everything goes through Hage and he never makes a mistake and Baldridge just makes things happen by either scoring goals or creating goals."
Birnbaum has coached Baldridge for four years and Hage for two.
At regionals earlier this week, the Strikers' season came to a close with a 1-2 performance where they just narrowly lost to a Portland team 1-0 and defeated another team from Utah.
"It was fun to go and be competitive and have a good showing at regionals," Hage said. "We played pretty well and it was just fun to go play against really good competition and just show that Montana soccer is pretty good."
This weekend will be Baldridge's last with the U19 Strikers but Hage is eligible to play again with them next summer. But the two are bound for college soccer as well. Baldridge will take his talents to Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, while Hage will stay in state and compete at Montana State Billings. Both are NCAA Division II schools.
"I think they're both kids that are getting on the field as freshmen and that's rare coming out of Montana," Birnbaum said. "I think both of them have that ability."
Baldridge liked the vibe at Fort Lewis and he's excited to join former Hellgate standout Peter Byrne who competes there as well. Plus, Keane Hamilton, an assistant at Fort Lewis College and Missoula native, was an assistant at Hellgate, so there is plenty of familiarity for Baldridge there once he arrives. Baldridge wanted a school that was closer to home and he wants to study health sciences and focus on physical therapy.
"I'm definitely really excited to experience something different," Baldridge said. "Little nervous but that comes with anything I think."
Hage said he wanted to stay in the state and MSUB's program offers the highest division level for men's soccer in Montana. Plus, it's only a five-hour drive from home.
"To be able to represent my home state of Montana will be a lot of fun," Hage said. "Family can hopefully come watch me play so I'm excited for that."
The Intermountain Champions Cup will be the final time the duo suits up with some of their fellow friends. For them and the Strikers it is all about ending the season on the right note before heading their separate ways.
"I think it's just fun to play back where we're all from and play in front of our fans and family together," Hage said. "We've all played together for a really long time so it's cool just to see everyone play and wrap it up."
"It's definitely sad," Baldridge added. "I can name a few guys that I've known since I was in preschool. So it's sad but it's awesome that we made it this far and we'll definitely keep our relationships after this."
