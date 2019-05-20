HELENA — Two weeks ago, 20-year-old Jossen El Khoury was sitting back at his home in Eagle Mountain, Utah.
Though he has been training in taekwondo and kickboxing nearly his entire life, he wanted to dive into the world of mixed martial arts.
So after a few months of training, he found an opportunity for his first fight.
The only thing was, that opportunity happened to be 500 miles north.
“Never been here before,” El Koury said. “Not a lot of people.”
That would make sense since Eagle Mountain sits on the outskirts of a metropolis of 200,000 people living in Salt Lake City.
But he didn’t hesitate to take the fight that was two states away. It’s just part of a life of an amateur MMA fighter.
While MMA streams on cable with the Ultimate Fighting Championships averaging 1.8 million viewers on Fox this last year, a good portion of MMA fighters do not get paid.
Fightforce, the promotion that put on this past weekend’s Helena Havoc MMA event at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, featured several amateur fighters grouped by weight.
Even though the main event featured the professional debut of Helena’s Dylin Drivdahl, seven of the 11 fights on the card came from amateurs.
So why do they do it?
El Khoury said it is a combination of things that drives him.
“It’s the learning and it’s the hard work,” he said.
It may also be because competitive fighting runs in the family.
Before his fight, he was sparring with his mother, Katia, who was a former taekwondo national champion when she was younger.
She still gets nervous every time he steps into a cage, but she gives him the same advice before every fight.
“She always says I’m not ready for anything,” El Khoury said.
For other amateur fighters, their love for the sport comes from the spirit of competition.
Or just getting punched in the face, as Tony Shurts would say.
Shurts grew up in Helena but moved to Missouri for two-and-a-half years. He became a father and wanted a change of pace.
After returning and settling back into town, he got a call from Fightforce manager Bryan Deats, who asked if Shurts could fight at the event.
He was out of the game during his time in Missouri, but he knew he had to step up after just a month-and-a-half of training.
He lost the fight with a unanimous decision awarded to his opponent, Tyler Kaiser, after three one-and-a-half minute rounds, but he loved his time out there.
“We put blood, sweat and tears into this sport,” Shurts said. “We don’t go out there to lose. We go out there to put on and win.”
Even if that means risking injury.
Blain Thumm, who traveled from Bozeman, was knocked out in the second round. Tyler Gabriel traveled from Logan, Utah, to lose via TKO just two minutes into his fight.
And as for El Khoury, he will be traveling back to Eagle Mountain with a bloody nose and his left arm in a sling. He dislocated his elbow and lost the fight to an arm bar submission.
Recovery time is six months.
“If I could give any advice to others, it would be to work on your ground game,” El Khoury said.
The eight fighters who were fighting professionally on the card looked on. They have been there before. Just ask Helena’s own Adam Imhoff.
“It’s a mental challenge,” Imhoff said. “You have to keep your mind and body healthy at all times.”
