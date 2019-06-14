COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Belgrade's Ali Weisz will be a member of the U.S. Rifle team at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, July 26-Aug. 11.

Weisz earned a spot on Team USA at the 2019 Spring Selection Match in Fort Benning, Georgia, March 25-30.

Weisz will be aiming to earn a Olympic quota for Team USA in women's air rifle. Weisz is also on the mixed air rifle team with Tim Sherry of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Tags

Load comments