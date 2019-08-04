LIMA, Peru — Belgrade's Ali Weisz won the women's 10-meter air rifle gold medal at the Pan American Games on Thursday.
With the victory, Weisz also secured the final quota spot for the U.S. in the event for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Mindy Miles of Weatherford, Texas, finished second. Argentina's Fernanda Maria Russo Romero was third.
Weisz tallied a Pan American record score of 249.4 according to a press release from USA Shooting.
“Big weight off my shoulders,” Weisz said in the USA Shooting press release about earning the quota spot. “We had two of us here in this event, and Mindy had already earned our first quota, so she was unable to, so it was kind of a lot of pressure riding on me. It’s one of those things that you really have to focus on the process, what you know how to do and the job at hand. All you can control is that.”
