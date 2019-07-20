Armwresting

(From Billings unless noted)

Men's Left Hand 155-176: Devin Bair, Lovell, WY; John Shipes, Pocatello, ID

Men's Left Hand 177-198: Anthony Hope; Dan Grosulak; John Huskey

Men's Left Hand 199+: First place not available; Tony Hope; Dan Grosulak

Men's Masters Right Hand (age 40+) 155-198: Jim Wright, Shepherd; John Shipes, Pocatello, ID; Greg Azure, Wolf Point

Men's Masters Right Hand (age 40+) 243+: First place not avaialbe; David Damiano, Worland, WY

Men's Right Hand 155-176: Devin Bair, Lovell, WY; Andrew Weidebush, Coeur'd Alene, ID; John Shipes, Pocatello, ID

Men's Right Hand 177-198: John Huskey; Dan Grosulak; Andrew Weidebush, Coeur'd Alene, ID

Men's Right Hand 199-242: John Huskey; Emmett Archuletta, Columbia Falls

Men's Right Hand 243+: Devin Bair, Lovell, WY; Second place not available

Women's Left Hand 144+: Lanea Hope; Chelsie Kimmel, Roundup; Ruth Vickrey

Women's Right Hand 144+: Chelsie Kimmel, Roundup; Lanea Hope; Ruth Vickrey

Male Youth Right Hand 0-75: Jason Vickrey; Geij Grosulak; Gage Bair, Lovell, WY

Co-ed Youth Right Hand 75+: Chance Young, Laurel; Charlotte Bair, Lovell, WY; Lauryn Marchant, Lovell, WY

