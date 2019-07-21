Cycling
Enduro
Female
Novice 15-16: Hannah Leonhardt 18:10.61.
Novice 45-49: Callie Cromwell 19:17.78.
Male
Novice 15-16: Colter Barnett 14:27.68; Cameron Ellefson 16:24.89.
Novice 35-39: Shane Shelden 16:14.59; Brendon Hill 16:41.81.
Novice 55-59: Dean Cromwell 16:03.31.
Expert 17-18: Trevor Fox 38:42.61.
Expert 19-24: Beau Kosovich 36:40.29.
Expert 30-34: Mckay Martwig 27:44.72; Nate Hecht 29:23.83; AJ Torres 30:02.26.
Expert 35-39: Matt Mcmanamen 30:35.25; Chris Reitler 33:34.62.
Expert 40-44: Jason Wood 31:33.61; Eric Dixon 33:47.61.
Expert 45-49: Jason Witt 30:46.33.
Road Race
(from Billings unless noted)
40 mile
Female
45-49: Hope Lawson, Hamilton, 16:20.9.
55-59: Janet Reynolds 9:17.7.
Male
19-24: Mitch Svaty, Powell, WY; 57:17.7;
30-34: Brian Bills, Jordan, 42:46.1.
35-39: Lewis Elliot 37:40.9; Robert Walker, Whitefish, 50:26.3.
40-44: Brad Lawson, Hamilton, 42:41.8.
45-49: Barrett Canning, 42:42.0; Chad McNeese 42:43.8.
50-54: Daniel Hillman 5:15.7.
55-59: Ronald Vanhoosear, Columbus, 52:44.9; Michael Wilcox 5:04.8.
70-over: Bill Elliot 16:54.3.
25 mile
Female
15-16: Hannah Leonhardt 40:42.0.
25-29: Sara Brown 32:51.2.
40-44: Tara Kuipers, Cody, WY, 32:47.9.
45-49: Callie Cromwell 40:26.6.
50-54: Elizabeth Ciemins 27:38.9.
Male
17-18: Josh Briese 36:16.1.
19-24: Patrick Doll, Roberts, 47:17.5.
25-29: Kyle Moen 29:10.2.
30-34: Alex Shafer, Laurel, 24:16.9.
40-44: Clem Fleming, Emigrant, 14:30.6; Terry Cahill 17:26.1.
45-49: Jason Gardipee 14:40.9, Michael Fransen Glasgow, 27:38.3.
50-54: John Salo 15:42.9; Rich Rivers, Anaconda, 22:31.5 ; Marty Hirschi 22:33.5.
60-64: Scott Sommers, Hardin, 15:14.1.
65-69: Dan Close, Greybull, WY, 33:38.1; James Larson 02:47.7.
70-over: Gregory Dorow 2:46.4.
12 mile
Female
15-16: Brighid Doll, Roberts, 50:05.3.
17-18: Hannah Hirschi 38:44.4.
19-24: Caroline Dimich 50:46.3; Kourtnei Adams 52:27.9.
30-34: Stephanie Donovan, 54:07.5.
45-49: Carin Barnett, Fort Peck, 48:51.5.
50-54: Sherlene Robison-Odea 29:32.0.]
55-59: Cindy Gabel 57:24.6; Laura Lunney 1:42.8; Tawni Robison 29:23.8.
65-59: Kathy Reinhardt 03:37.1.
70-over: Mary Lynch, Columbia Falls, 56:15.4.
Male
11-12: Bode Barnett, Fort Peck, 54:01.3.
15-16: Colter Barnett, Fort Peck, 36:29.7; Kyler West 49:35.3.
30-34: Kody Heiser 37:49.2.
45-49: Joshua Botnen 52:33.0.
50-54: Mitchell West 4:34.5.
55-59: Les Lindauer 47:19.7. Kurtis West 4:34.0.
60-64: James Streicher 43:18.1; Richard Henson 52:04.4.
65-69: Francis Skinner, Harlem, 55:29.7; Gerry Wilkins 57:35.6.
70-over: Ken Hanstrom 59:37.6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.