Cycling

Enduro

Female

Novice 15-16: Hannah Leonhardt 18:10.61.

Novice 45-49: Callie Cromwell 19:17.78.

Male 

Novice 15-16: Colter Barnett 14:27.68; Cameron Ellefson 16:24.89.

Novice 35-39: Shane Shelden 16:14.59; Brendon Hill 16:41.81.

Novice 55-59: Dean Cromwell 16:03.31.

Expert 17-18: Trevor Fox 38:42.61.

Expert 19-24: Beau Kosovich 36:40.29.

Expert 30-34: Mckay Martwig 27:44.72; Nate Hecht 29:23.83; AJ Torres 30:02.26.

Expert 35-39: Matt Mcmanamen 30:35.25; Chris Reitler 33:34.62.

Expert 40-44: Jason Wood 31:33.61; Eric Dixon 33:47.61.

Expert 45-49: Jason Witt 30:46.33.

Road Race

(from Billings unless noted)

40 mile

Female

45-49: Hope Lawson, Hamilton, 16:20.9.

55-59: Janet Reynolds 9:17.7.

Male

19-24: Mitch Svaty, Powell, WY; 57:17.7;

30-34: Brian Bills, Jordan, 42:46.1.

35-39: Lewis Elliot 37:40.9; Robert Walker, Whitefish, 50:26.3.

40-44: Brad Lawson, Hamilton, 42:41.8.

45-49: Barrett Canning, 42:42.0; Chad McNeese 42:43.8.

50-54: Daniel Hillman 5:15.7.

55-59: Ronald Vanhoosear, Columbus, 52:44.9; Michael Wilcox 5:04.8.

70-over: Bill Elliot 16:54.3.

25 mile

Female

15-16: Hannah Leonhardt 40:42.0.

25-29: Sara Brown 32:51.2.

40-44: Tara Kuipers, Cody, WY, 32:47.9.

45-49: Callie Cromwell 40:26.6.

50-54: Elizabeth Ciemins 27:38.9.

Male

17-18: Josh Briese 36:16.1.

19-24: Patrick Doll, Roberts, 47:17.5.

25-29: Kyle Moen 29:10.2.

30-34: Alex Shafer, Laurel, 24:16.9.

40-44: Clem Fleming, Emigrant, 14:30.6; Terry Cahill 17:26.1.

45-49: Jason Gardipee 14:40.9, Michael Fransen Glasgow, 27:38.3.

50-54: John Salo 15:42.9; Rich Rivers, Anaconda, 22:31.5 ; Marty Hirschi 22:33.5.

60-64: Scott Sommers, Hardin, 15:14.1.

65-69: Dan Close, Greybull, WY, 33:38.1; James Larson 02:47.7.

70-over: Gregory Dorow 2:46.4.

12 mile

Female

15-16: Brighid Doll, Roberts, 50:05.3.

17-18: Hannah Hirschi 38:44.4.

19-24: Caroline Dimich 50:46.3; Kourtnei Adams 52:27.9.

30-34: Stephanie Donovan, 54:07.5.

45-49: Carin Barnett, Fort Peck, 48:51.5.

50-54: Sherlene Robison-Odea 29:32.0.]

55-59: Cindy Gabel 57:24.6; Laura Lunney 1:42.8; Tawni Robison 29:23.8.

65-59: Kathy Reinhardt 03:37.1.

70-over: Mary Lynch, Columbia Falls, 56:15.4.

Male

11-12: Bode Barnett, Fort Peck, 54:01.3.

15-16: Colter Barnett, Fort Peck, 36:29.7; Kyler West 49:35.3.

30-34: Kody Heiser 37:49.2.

45-49: Joshua Botnen 52:33.0.

50-54: Mitchell West 4:34.5.

55-59: Les Lindauer 47:19.7. Kurtis West 4:34.0.

60-64: James Streicher 43:18.1; Richard Henson 52:04.4.

65-69: Francis Skinner, Harlem, 55:29.7; Gerry Wilkins 57:35.6.

70-over: Ken Hanstrom 59:37.6.

Tags

Load comments