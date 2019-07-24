Disc golf

(from Billings unless noted)

Grand Master (50-up): Andy Bottman; Bill Erickson; Darwin Merkes.

Men's Amateur: Thomas Dominy, Great Falls; Jason Burtell; Matthew Whipple, Shepherd.

Men's Open: Brett Becker, Great Falls; Tyler Holtet; Thomas Iiams.

Youth (13 & under): Ethan Head.

