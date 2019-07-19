BILLINGS —
Karen Sanford Gall will be overseeing her last Big Sky State Games as executive director this weekend in Billings.
At the BSSG press conference on Friday at the First Interstate Bank Operations Center, it was announced that this would be the last State Games with Gall as executive director.
After the announcement was made by BSSG board of directors vice president Alex Tyson, Gall received a standing ovation.
Gall said she would remain in her position until the end of the year and then will serve the BSSG as a consultant.
“My husband (Dan Gall) and I are both looking down the road at retirement,” Gall said. “Now is a good time to give the Games transition. We are looking forward to traveling, hiking, and biking.”
The 34th annual BSSG are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the Billings area.
Gall, 59, is a 30-year employee of the BSSG and became executive director in the fall of 1996. Her first year overseeing the BSSG as executive director was 1997.
Part of the reason the announcement was made during the press conference featuring this year’s torch lighter and Olympic judo bronze medalist Marti Malloy was because Gall wanted to thank those who have supported the BSSG over the years. Gall said one of the things she’ll miss most is the relationships she’s made with volunteers, sponsors, athletes and the BSSG staff.
“I don’t even know my last day,” she said. “I wanted to announce to my commissioners and sponsors so they knew.”
Dave Allen has served as the taekwondo and judo co-commissioner for 13 years. Allen has enjoyed working with Gall.
“She’s first-rate,” he said. “She never has a bad word to say about anybody and is always professional and innovative. She and the staff have always had an open mind to make the Games more inclusive and the competition better and they are OK to try new things to enhance the competition and experience for competitors, fans and families.”
Gall said she is proud of the growth of the BSSG over the years. In addition to the annual competition, the BSSG sponsors Shape Up Montana, Big Sky Fit Kids, the Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Meet and the Character Counts! Scholarship. In her role with the BSSG, Gall is the executive director of the nonprofit Montana Amateur Sports Incorporated that has managed the Heart & Sole Run since 2011.
“Our purpose and mission has grown,” Gall said. “Our flagship is the Big Sky State Games. But, our mission is healthy lifestyles and promoting healthy lifestyles.”
Liana Susott has worked for the BSSG for 15 years and before that served as an intern. Currently the assistant director, Susott will become executive director in January.
“She is a lot of fun and one of my best friends,” Susott said of Gall. “It will be sad for me when she’s gone, and exciting at the same time. Karen has been a great mentor … I couldn’t ask for a better person to work for and she’ll still be a phone call away for me.”
Gall said Susott, “will be great. She’s terrific.”
Tyson said Gall has done a good job leading her team at the BSSG and preparing for the future.
“She will absolutely be missed. She was such a great leader for the Big Sky State Games,” Tyson said. “At the same time, she did an amazing job of leading an incredible staff and growing Liana, and it was a unanimous board decision to have Liana fill the role of executive director when Karen officially retires.”
Over the years, Gall has been on the board of the Montana Women's Run and Midland Roundtable, a co-chair of the Billings Chamber Trails Committee and a past chair for the Billings Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
"She is a force in this community, and we are excited for her next chapter," Tyson said. "There is no doubt that her personality and liveliness will be missed."
For the past year, Gall said she has been pondering when the right time to step down would be.
“I could have waited four more years, but now is a good time,” Gall said, adding she plans on serving as a volunteer at future State Games.
Gall has always enjoyed the BSSG, but this year will have a little extra special meaning.
“Every year has been special, you kind of savor the moments,” she said.
“It’s been so much fun. It’s been so rewarding.”
