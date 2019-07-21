Golf
(From Billings unless noted)
Female
18 Hole 16-up: Jessika Harman, Worden; Ann Killen, Huntley.
Jr. Golf 8-10: Camille Poncin; Kennadie Peterman.
Jr. Golf 13-14: Rebecca Washington; Lauren Mayala; Jordan Nielsen.
Jr. Golf 15-17: Carrie Carpenter; Kenzie Walsh; Isabella Johnson.
Male
18 Hole Best Ball 14-15: Mitchell Fogelsong/AJ Moser.
18 Hole 16-up: Alex Adolph; Steven Anderson (tie); Christopher Light; Tuff Harris (tie); Kenny Nicholson; Travis Brockie, Fort Washakie, Wyo. (tie).
18 Hole Best Ball 16-up: Zackery Carey/Bryan Bishop; Justin Ridgeway, Bozeman/Jeff Ridgeway; Jon Susott Worden/Alex Delcamp Worden.
Jr. Golf 8-10: Avery Hunter; Jack Nielsen; Colin Jensen.
Jr. Golf 11: Royce Taylor; Colton Bush; Isaac Mosser.
Jr. Golf 12: William Conat; Eli Stenberg; Logan Connolly.
Jr. Golf 13: Tye Boone; Samuel Norman; David Ramshaw.
Jr. Golf 14: Eli Weisenberger; Rory Lingle; Wesley Tschacher.
Jr. Golf 15: Reece Mayala; Burke Mastel; Trey Ewalt.
Jr. Golf 16-17: Alex Adolph; Ryan Adolph; Caleb Myers.
