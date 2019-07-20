Karate
(from Billings unless noted)
Mixed breaking adult black belt: Baylie Redman; Wesley White, Williston, ND; Levi Potter.
Male breaking adult under black: Ross Zhang; Austin Urioste, Miles City; Kale Srader, Miles City.
Mixed breaking age 12 & under: Addison Seghetti, Worland, Wyo.; Nikolaos Billias Gillette, Wyo.; Damien Mitchell Worland, Wyo.
Female breaking age 13-15: Torie Jamieson; Kiara Srader, Miles City.
Male Kata adult black belt: Tim Hartranft, Watford City ND; Wesley White, Williston, ND; Levi Potter.
Male Kata adult under black: Ross Zhang; Kris Keys, Laurel; Austin Urioste, Miles City.
Male Kata age 6-7: Cael Erickson, Williston, ND; Finley Gumkelley; Damien Mitchell, Worland, Wyo.
Female Kata age 8-9 advanced: Greyson Moog, Great Falls; Haleah Corbett, Miles City; Angela Kobeski, Watford City, ND;
Female Kata age 8-9 beginner: Zaylee Sahli, Watford City, ND; Kacin Berdan, Watford City, ND; Layla Jenkins, Miles City.
Male Kata age 10-12 advanced: Jayden Onstad, Arnegard, ND; Nikolaos Billias, Gillette, WY; Lane Smith.
Mixed Kata age 10-12 beginner: Hailey Wall, Worland, Wyo; Haiden Field; Lysaria Fernandez, Watford City, ND;
Female Kata age 10-12 intermediate: Anna Fenhaus; Jadlynne Geidl, Watford City, ND; Landry Moog, Great Falls.
Mixed Kata age 13-15: Logan Barreca; Torie Jamieson; Kiara Srader, Miles City.
Male Sparring adult black belt: Trevor Graff; Wesley White, Williston, ND; Tim Hartranft, Watford City, ND;
Female Sparring adult black belt women: Baylie Redman; Jelyn Davis.
Male Sparring adult under black: Ross Zhang; Kris Keys, Laurel; Austin Urioste, Miles City.
Male Sparring Age 6-7: Finley Gumkelley; Damien Mitchell, Worland.
Mixed Sparring Age 8-9 advanced: Greyson Moog, Great Falls; Angela Kobeski, Watford City, ND; Phoenix Corrie, Williston, ND.
Mixed Sparring age 8-9 beginner: Wyatt Wittman, Kinsey; Kacin Berdan Watford City, ND; Layla Jenkins, Miles City.
Male Sparring age 10-12 advanced: Jayden Onstad, Arnegard, ND; Nikolaos Billias, Gillette, Wyo.; Lane Smith.
Mixed Sparring age 10-12 beginner: Lysaria Fernandez, Watford City, ND; Hailey Wall, Worland, Wyo.; Haiden Field.
Female Sparring age 10-12 intermediate: Landry Moog, Great Falls; Jadlynne Geidl, Watford City, ND; Anna Fenhaus.
Mixed Sparring age 13-15: Torie Jamieson; Logan Barreca; Paula Barlow, Watford City, ND.
Team Sparring: Bamboozlers; Whistle Kick.
Mixed Weapons 12 & under: Jayden Onstad, Arnegard, ND; Angela Kobeski, Watford City, ND; Greyson Moog, Great Falls.
Female Weapons 13-15: Torie Jamieson; Kiara Srader, Miles City.
Mixed Weapons adult black belt: Levi Potter; Wesley White, Williston, ND; Baylie Redman.
Male Weapons adult under black: Ross Zhang; Austin Urioste, Miles City; Kris Keys, Laurel.
Pee Wee Grand Champion: Jayden Onstad, Arnegard, ND
Junior Grand Champion: Torie Jamieson
Under black Grand Champion: Ross Zhang
Black Grand Champion: Wesley White
