Pickleball

(From Billings unless noted)

Female adult doubles advanced: Jeri Ford/Bev McHugh; Patricia Godtel/Carrie Spinti, Great Falls; Jordan Teller/Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi, Great Falls.

Male adult doubles advanced: Sean McCotter/Chris Watts; Mike Post/Dave; Greg Kraske/Travis Greano.

Female adult doubles beginner: Josie Gavica-Hill/Angela Weiseriech, Roberts; Edith Sloan/Cindy Charlton, Roundup; Jonnie Jonckowski/Dorathy Pippin.

Male adult doubles beginner: Daryl Recanati/Jody Powell; Jef Gleason/Jim Hoover; Reg Gibbs/Hunter Gibbs.

Female adult doubles intermediate: Jill Branch/Teri Jordan; Constance Heidenreich/Vicky Harrison; Cheryl Hoover/Nancy Schieno.

Male adult doubles intermediate: Paul Dunphy/Brian McHugh; Bill Laurant/Phil Stalling; Seth Dyk/Caleb Gackle, Circle.

Co-ed adult mixed doubles advanced: Jeri Ford/Sean McCotter; Beverly Mchugh/Brian McHugh; Ilja Kraske/Greg Kraske.

Co-ed adult mixed doubles beginner: Daryl Recanati/Clare Dooley; Jonnie Jonckowski/Tom Willis; Jef Gleason/Josie Gavica-Hill.

Co-ed adult mixed doubles intermediate: Jackie Lloyd-Randolf/Paul Dunphy; Donald Godtel/Patricia Godtel, Great Falls; Jill Branch/Phil Stalling.

Co-ed adult mixed doubles open: Ilja Kraske/Chris Watts; Jordan Teller/Josh May; Beverly McHugh/Brian McHugh.

