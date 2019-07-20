Pickleball
(From Billings unless noted)
Female adult doubles advanced: Jeri Ford/Bev McHugh; Patricia Godtel/Carrie Spinti, Great Falls; Jordan Teller/Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi, Great Falls.
Male adult doubles advanced: Sean McCotter/Chris Watts; Mike Post/Dave; Greg Kraske/Travis Greano.
Female adult doubles beginner: Josie Gavica-Hill/Angela Weiseriech, Roberts; Edith Sloan/Cindy Charlton, Roundup; Jonnie Jonckowski/Dorathy Pippin.
Male adult doubles beginner: Daryl Recanati/Jody Powell; Jef Gleason/Jim Hoover; Reg Gibbs/Hunter Gibbs.
Female adult doubles intermediate: Jill Branch/Teri Jordan; Constance Heidenreich/Vicky Harrison; Cheryl Hoover/Nancy Schieno.
Male adult doubles intermediate: Paul Dunphy/Brian McHugh; Bill Laurant/Phil Stalling; Seth Dyk/Caleb Gackle, Circle.
Co-ed adult mixed doubles advanced: Jeri Ford/Sean McCotter; Beverly Mchugh/Brian McHugh; Ilja Kraske/Greg Kraske.
Co-ed adult mixed doubles beginner: Daryl Recanati/Clare Dooley; Jonnie Jonckowski/Tom Willis; Jef Gleason/Josie Gavica-Hill.
Co-ed adult mixed doubles intermediate: Jackie Lloyd-Randolf/Paul Dunphy; Donald Godtel/Patricia Godtel, Great Falls; Jill Branch/Phil Stalling.
Co-ed adult mixed doubles open: Ilja Kraske/Chris Watts; Jordan Teller/Josh May; Beverly McHugh/Brian McHugh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.