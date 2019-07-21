Racquetball
(from Billings unless noted)
Men's Doubles Open/A: Gold, Wade Routen/Andrew Weber; Silver, Ryan Weber/Mark Hale; Bronze, Karter Binstock/David Binstock.
Men's Singles A: Gold, Karsen Binstock; Silver, Andrew Weber; Bronze, Wade Routen.
Men's Singles B: Gold, Carlos Navarro; Silver, Karter Binstock; Bronze, Joseph Leblanc.
Men's Singles Golden Masters (55-59): Gold, Thomas Beeson Miles City; Silver, Peter Bulley; Bronze, Chip Crees.
M Singles Open: Gold, Ryan Weber; Silver, Karsen Binstock; Bronze, David Binstock.
