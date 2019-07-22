Shooting
Rifle Pistol – Muzzle Loading results
(From Billings, unless noted)
Bench rest Aggregate: Robert Doney, Havre; Brad Bender, Havre; James K. Griggs, Havre.
Curly Wolf: Thomas Brown, Havre; Cliff Plum, Havre; Brad Bender, Havre.
Flintlock Aggregate: Stretch Bohnet; Thomas Brown, Havre; Kathy Lynch, Havre.
One Gun Aggregate: Robert Doney, Havre; Thomas Brown, Havre; (tie) Roger Roebling, Dayton, Wyo.; James K. Griggs, Havre.
One Gun First Time Shooter: Page Wallis.
Percussion Aggregate: Thomas Brown, Havre; Cliff Plum, Havre; Robert Doney, Havre.
Pistol Aggregate: Thomas Brown, Havre; Brad Bender, Havre.
Seniors' Aggregate: Robert Doney, Havre; Kathy Lynch, Havre; James K. Griggs, Havre.
Women's Aggregate: Kathy Lynch, Havre.
Bull’s-Eye results
Air Pistol Expert: Lew Muller; Dustin Greenwood.
Air Pistol Marksman: Jimmy Sutton.
Air Pistol Match Winner: Wes Muller.
BB Gun 10: Keegan Kennedy; Reagan Heath; Rig Elton.
BB Gun 11-12: Allyn Carpenter; Dawson Serock; Dean Green.
BB Gun 13-14: Emmy Serock; Kiarra Kennedy; Lane Kraft.
BB Gun Match Winner: Ethan Bates.
BB Gun New Shooter: Colton Carlson.
High Power Rifle 1st Marksman: Brian Seibert.
High Power Rifle 1st Master: Bill Heitler.
High Power Rifle Match Winner: Paul Thurmond.
International Center Fire Pistol Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton.
International Center Fire Pistol: Donald Strom; Fred Love.
International Center Fire Pistol Hi Sr.: Lew Muller.
International Standard Pistol Expert: Lew Muller; Wes Muller.
International Standard Pistol Hi Sr.: Donald Strom.
International Standard Pistol Marksman: Fred Love.
International Standard Pistol Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton.
Precision Air Rifle 3P Inter. Jr.: Maddison Crockett; Ruff Elton; Joleigh Petrik.
Precision Air Rifle 3P Jr.: Shane Berens.
Precision Air Rifle 3P Master: John Hawkins.
Precision Air Rifle 3P Match Winner: Mallory Simons.
Precision Air Rifle 3P Sharpshooter: Chris Levine.
Precision Air Rifle 3P Sub Jr.: Ainsley McFarland; Kamdyn McFarland.
Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Inter. Jr.: Ruff Elton; Maddison Crockett; Joleigh Petrik.
Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Jr..: Shane Berens.
Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Master: Morgan Erickson; John Hawkins.
Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Match Winner: Mallory Simons.
Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Sharpshooter: Debb Hawkins; Chris Levine.
Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Sub Jr.: Ainsley McFarland; Kamdyn McFarland.
Progressive Pistol Match Winner: Cooper Nansel.
Progressive Pistol New Shooter: Wyatt Manolis.
Progressive Pistol Standing: Cadenence Blankenship.
Smallbore 50 Yards Position Expert: Bill Heitler.
Smallbore 50 Yards Position Hi Inter. Jr..: Ruff Elton.
Smallbore 50 Yards Position Hi Sr.: Chris Levine.
Smallbore 50 Yards Position Marksman: Ainsley McFarland.
Smallbore 50 Yards Position Master: John Hawkins.
Smallbore 50 Yards Position Match Winner: Shane Berens.
Smallbore 50 Yards Position Sharpshooter: Maddison Crockett.
Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Expert: Chris Levine.
Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Hi Sr.: Debb Hawkins.
Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Hi Sub Jr..: Kamdyn McFarland.
Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Hi Woman: Maddison Crockett.
Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Marksman: Ainsley McFarland.
Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Master: Shane Berens.
Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Match Winner: John Hawkins.
Sporter Air Rifle 3P 16: Sidney Scherman.
Sporter Air Rifle 3P 12-13: Ethan Bates; Gianna Gutowsky; Allyn Carpenter.
Sporter Air Rifle 3P Match Winner: Cooper Nansel.
Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Prone Inter. Jr.: Cadenence Blankenship.
Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Prone Match Winner: Gianna Gutowsky.
Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Prone Sub Jr.: Allyn Carpenter; Cooper Nansel; Ethan Bates.
Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Inter. Jr.: Sidney Scherman.
Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Match Winner: Ethan Bates.
Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Sub Jr.: Cooper Nansel.
Rifle Pistol - Silhouettes results
(From Billings, unless noted)
Center Fire Open Sights C: Ron Vander Brink.
Center Fire Open Sights Match Winner: George Hudak.
Center Fire Open Sights Sr.: Tom Canapi.
Heavy 10# Rifle Peep Scope Match Winner: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.
Heavy 10# Rifle Peep Scope Sr.: Tom Canapi.
Heavy 10# Rifle Scope B: Ron Vander Brink.
Heavy 10# Rifle Scope High Woman: Sharla Thompson, Park City.
Heavy 10# Rifle Scope Jr.: Ruff Elton, Roberts.
Heavy 10# Rifle Scope Match Winner: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.
Heavy 10# Rifle Scope Sr. Overall: Randy Grow.
Heavy 10# Rifle Scope Sub Jr.: Ainsley McFarland.
Rimfire Pistol Open Sights B: Ron Vander Brink.
Rimfire Pistol Open Sights C: Dick Hamilton.
Rimfire Pistol Open Sights High Woman: Jane Hamilton.
Rimfire Pistol Open Sights Match Winner: George Hudak.
Rimfire Pistol Open Sights Sr.: Tom Canapi.
Rimfire Pistol Scope C: Dick Hamilton.
Rimfire Pistol Scope Match Winner: Dan Walker.
Sporter Rifle Open Sights Match Winner: John Hart, Laurel.
Sporter Rifle Open Sights Sr.: Tom Canapi.
Sporter Rifle Peep Scope A: Dan Walker.
Sporter Rifle Peep Scope A Jr..: Emmy Serock.
Sporter Rifle Peep Scope AA: Kamdryn McFarland.
Sporter Rifle Peep Scope B: George Hudak, ; Pete Seigel.
Sporter Rifle Peep Scope B Jr..: Ainsley McFarland.
Sporter Rifle Peep Scope Match Winner: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.
Sporter Rifle Peep Scope New Shooter: Ally Carpenter, Joliet.
Sporter Rifle Scope A: John Hart, Laurel; Dawson Serock.
Sporter Rifle Scope A Jr..: Case Heupel, ; Jax Heupel.
Sporter Rifle Scope A Jr.. Woman: Kamdryn McFarland.
Sporter Rifle Scope A Sr.: Dan Walker, ; Tom Canapi.
Sporter Rifle Scope A Woman: Debb Hawkins, Dillon.
Sporter Rifle Scope AA: Jerry Mueller, ; John Hawkins, Dillon.
Sporter Rifle Scope AA Woman: Sharla Thompson, Park City.
Sporter Rifle Scope AAA: Ruff Elton, Roberts; Randy Grow.
Sporter Rifle Scope High Jr..: Ainsley McFarland.
Sporter Rifle Scope High Sr.: Mac Clark.
Sporter Rifle Scope Match Winner: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.
Sporter Rifle Scope New Shooter: Rig Elton, Roberts.
Sporter Rifle Scope New Woman Shooter: Ally Carpenter, Joliet.
