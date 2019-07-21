Soccer

Female

7-8

Gold: The Zappers.

Silver: Billings Crushers.

11-12

Gold: Goal Diggers.

Silver: The Breakaways.

Bronze: Foot Fire.

13-14

Gold: Goalbusters.

Silver: Laurel U14.

Bronze: That’s A Rocket.

Male

11-12

Gold: Boisterous Boys.

Silver: Footballers.

Bronze: Terminators.

13-14

Gold: Magic City Reboot.

Silver: The Underdogs.

Bronze: Sharpshooters.

Co-ed

Adult

Gold: Random FC.

Silver: The Undercats.

Bronze: Gas Factor.

9-10

Gold: Lightning.

Silver: Worland Bombers.

Bronze: Green Machines.

