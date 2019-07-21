Soccer
Female
7-8
Gold: The Zappers.
Silver: Billings Crushers.
11-12
Gold: Goal Diggers.
Silver: The Breakaways.
Bronze: Foot Fire.
13-14
Gold: Goalbusters.
Silver: Laurel U14.
Bronze: That’s A Rocket.
Male
11-12
Gold: Boisterous Boys.
Silver: Footballers.
Bronze: Terminators.
13-14
Gold: Magic City Reboot.
Silver: The Underdogs.
Bronze: Sharpshooters.
Co-ed
Adult
Gold: Random FC.
Silver: The Undercats.
Bronze: Gas Factor.
9-10
Gold: Lightning.
Silver: Worland Bombers.
Bronze: Green Machines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.