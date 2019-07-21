Table tennis
(From Billings unless noted)
40 & over: Dallas Redekopp, Missoula; Gary Pastushok, Columbus; Lena Conlan, Bozeman.
Male 50 & over: Dallas Redekopp, Missoula; Gary Pastushok, Columbus; Chun Wong.
Male 60 & over: Gary Pastushok, Columbus; Art Fust; Tony Welder, Bismarck ND.
Male 70 & over: Art Fust; David Rickert, Kalispell.
Doubles (all ages): Lena Conlan/Anders Truelson, Bozeman; Seth Thompson/Gary Pastushok, Bismarck ND; Dallas Redekopp/Art Fust, Missoula.
Male Open A: Anders Truelson, Bozeman; Dallas Redekopp, Missoula; Gary Pastushok, Columbus.
Male Open B: Cade Foster, Helena; Naser Ahmadpour, Miles City; Lloyd Revious, Bozeman.
Men's Open C: Dale Wagner, Pettibone, ND; Ryan McCarty, Missoula; Zaylyn Young.
Female women all ages: Lena Conlan, Bozeman; Kathryn Fust; Lan Chunyan Petersen, Laurel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.