Table tennis

(From Billings unless noted)

40 & over: Dallas Redekopp, Missoula; Gary Pastushok, Columbus; Lena Conlan, Bozeman.

Male 50 & over: Dallas Redekopp, Missoula; Gary Pastushok, Columbus; Chun Wong.

Male 60 & over: Gary Pastushok, Columbus; Art Fust; Tony Welder, Bismarck ND.

Male 70 & over: Art Fust; David Rickert, Kalispell.

Doubles (all ages): Lena Conlan/Anders Truelson, Bozeman; Seth Thompson/Gary Pastushok, Bismarck ND; Dallas Redekopp/Art Fust, Missoula.

Male Open A: Anders Truelson, Bozeman; Dallas Redekopp, Missoula; Gary Pastushok, Columbus.

Male Open B: Cade Foster, Helena; Naser Ahmadpour, Miles City; Lloyd Revious, Bozeman.

Men's Open C: Dale Wagner, Pettibone, ND; Ryan McCarty, Missoula; Zaylyn Young.

Female women all ages: Lena Conlan, Bozeman; Kathryn Fust; Lan Chunyan Petersen, Laurel.

