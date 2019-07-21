Track relays
(From Billings unless noted)
Men's 1,600-meter ages 55-69: Daniel Carlon, Chester/Alan Kliewer, Lustre/Micah Snodgrass, Joliet/Darryl Ricker/Busby, 7:07.
Men's 1,600 meter ages 35-39: Brandon Hammack/Ryan Lundin/Harper Lucas/Jonathan Worhl, 4:24.
Men's 1,600 relay ages 16-18: Joshua Sisolak, Ashland/Nick Redgrave, Ashland/Evan Pretty Weasel, Crow Agency/Jacob Sisolak, Ashland, 3:41.2
Men's 1,600 relay ages 19-29: Joey Zook, Casper, Wyo./Drake Henson/Tyus Mendoza, Colstrip/Ivan Colmenero, Manhattan.
