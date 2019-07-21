Triathlon

Individual

Female

13-14: Rylan Irish, Tacoma, Wash., 2:10:54.22.

18-19: Hannah Hirschi 1:36:48.29; Kaitlyn Benson 2:03:41.43.

20-24: Maidsan Chavez, Crow Agency, 1:47:57.88.

30-34: Kaycee Laughery 1:56:01.41; Kimberly Gary, Shepherd, 2:24:36.07.

35-39: Kimberly Fjell, Sheridan, 1:43:02.66; Lacey Thompson, Laurel, 2:09:10.01.

40-44: Kelly Reynolds, Red Lodge, 1:50:58.36; Larissa McPheeters 2:09:10.13.

45-49: Angie Carlton 2:21:42.86.

55-59: Pam Harder 2:00:14.33; Cindy Phillips, Deaver, 2:07:06.06.

60-64: Lori Byron, Hardin, 1:56:36.61.

Male

20-24: Jakob Youngblood 1:40:57.43.

35-39: Gabe Holmes 1:42:15:20; Bo Laughery 2:13:13.28.

40-44: Joel Schweiger 1:21:54:09; Ty Nelson 1:36:07:27; Kurt Weidich 1:51:41:84.

45-49: Kevin Toohill 1:38:06.86.

50-54: Paolo Gerbasi 1:28:06.50; Steve Unsworth 1:41:42.91; Stephen Eaton 2:02:18.0.

55-59: Neil Riley 1:40:07.35; Tim Olson, Plains, 1:41:17.52; James Worley, Shepherd, 2:05:08.79.

70-over: Les Benner 1:54:46:45.

Youth

Female

9-10: Liah Fjell, Sheridan, 22:59.53.

Male

8-under: Louie Garreffa, Auroral, 16:40:08.

11-12: Mateo Garreffa, Aurora, 14:53.22.

Team

Female: Abg Trio 1:46:39.58; Sanderson Stewart 1:46:55.45.

Male: Splash Flash and Dash, Columbus, 1:43:04.07; No Softball So We Tri, Columbus, 1:47:18.11.

Duathlon

Female

35-39: Dawn Rollinger 2:27:33.0.

60-64: Kathy Ward, Lewistown, 1:48:24.47.

Male

25-29: Seth Kroft 1:35:08.07.

30-34: Kody Heiser 1:32:18.48.

40-44: Gary Birdinground 1:58:33.99.

45-49: Chad McNeese 1:18:15.20.

55-59: Mitch Carlton 1:46:55.45.

