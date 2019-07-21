Triathlon
Individual
Female
13-14: Rylan Irish, Tacoma, Wash., 2:10:54.22.
18-19: Hannah Hirschi 1:36:48.29; Kaitlyn Benson 2:03:41.43.
20-24: Maidsan Chavez, Crow Agency, 1:47:57.88.
30-34: Kaycee Laughery 1:56:01.41; Kimberly Gary, Shepherd, 2:24:36.07.
35-39: Kimberly Fjell, Sheridan, 1:43:02.66; Lacey Thompson, Laurel, 2:09:10.01.
40-44: Kelly Reynolds, Red Lodge, 1:50:58.36; Larissa McPheeters 2:09:10.13.
45-49: Angie Carlton 2:21:42.86.
55-59: Pam Harder 2:00:14.33; Cindy Phillips, Deaver, 2:07:06.06.
60-64: Lori Byron, Hardin, 1:56:36.61.
Male
20-24: Jakob Youngblood 1:40:57.43.
35-39: Gabe Holmes 1:42:15:20; Bo Laughery 2:13:13.28.
40-44: Joel Schweiger 1:21:54:09; Ty Nelson 1:36:07:27; Kurt Weidich 1:51:41:84.
45-49: Kevin Toohill 1:38:06.86.
50-54: Paolo Gerbasi 1:28:06.50; Steve Unsworth 1:41:42.91; Stephen Eaton 2:02:18.0.
55-59: Neil Riley 1:40:07.35; Tim Olson, Plains, 1:41:17.52; James Worley, Shepherd, 2:05:08.79.
70-over: Les Benner 1:54:46:45.
Youth
Female
9-10: Liah Fjell, Sheridan, 22:59.53.
Male
8-under: Louie Garreffa, Auroral, 16:40:08.
11-12: Mateo Garreffa, Aurora, 14:53.22.
Team
Female: Abg Trio 1:46:39.58; Sanderson Stewart 1:46:55.45.
Male: Splash Flash and Dash, Columbus, 1:43:04.07; No Softball So We Tri, Columbus, 1:47:18.11.
Duathlon
Female
35-39: Dawn Rollinger 2:27:33.0.
60-64: Kathy Ward, Lewistown, 1:48:24.47.
Male
25-29: Seth Kroft 1:35:08.07.
30-34: Kody Heiser 1:32:18.48.
40-44: Gary Birdinground 1:58:33.99.
45-49: Chad McNeese 1:18:15.20.
55-59: Mitch Carlton 1:46:55.45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.