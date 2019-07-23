Weightlifting
Female
49 kg: Michelle Quinones, Bozeman.
49 kg youth: Bria Reiners, Billings.
55 kg: Kimberly Miller, Bozeman.
64 kg: Chrissie Placek, Bismarck ND.
69 kg: Terri Sipes, Belgrade.
81 kg: Amanda Jo Bartsch, Mandan, ND; Toni Wilson, Shepherd.
Male
102 kg: Aron Farnsworth, Billings.
49 kg youth: Aiden Wilson, Shepherd.
81 kg: Tyler Souter Bozeman; Troy Tadlock, Billings.
89 kg: Alexander Irick, Bozeman; Drake Deigert Billings.
96 kg: Michael Sherbin, Great Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.