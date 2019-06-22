MISSOULA — He might be the most beloved and respected athlete to ever make his way through western Montana.
A lot of us missed his glory days in Missoula. So we revel in stories of Dave Dickenson's legendary passing feats, leading the copper-and-gold-clad Montana football team to its first national title in 1995.
But there's so much more to like about the native Montanan. About how he was smart enough to go to medical school but opted for pro football.
About how he led Canadian Football League teams to championships as a quarterback and head coach. And how last fall he came back to visit Washington-Grizzly Stadium so Montanans could share in the excitement of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Dave is a pleasure to chat with and I've always been impressed with his honesty. But this humble man hit a new pinnacle in my mind last month.
It happened when he started talking to the media about his brother, Craig. He's the other Dickenson who played football for the Montana Grizzlies.
Dave and Craig Dickenson grew up battling tooth and nail as sibling rivals in Great Falls. They fought a lot and when Dave was a sophomore in high school, he beat out his brother for a spot on the golf team.
Through it all, through college and adulthood and family obligations and years living apart on their coaching paths, they remain remarkably close. It's heartwarming.
Two weeks ago, Dave's Calgary Stampeders played Craig's Saskatchewan Roughriders in an exhibition game. It was the first time the brothers clashed as head coaches and Dave's team won by the CFL-ish score of 37-1 (yeah, I wondered the same thing about the 1).
The game was not important. It's what Dave had to say just before the game that's hard to forget.
“Here’s the thing. You always get a leg up if you played,” Dave said of reaching CFL head coach status after seven years in the business, compared to Craig, who labored for 24 years. “It’s easier to get the door open. It wasn’t like either one of us were super-talented football players, but I just happened to find a position where I could excel.
"He was a kicker and receiver in high school and walked on in college and made the transition to what’s called the grad assistant coach. Ultimately, I believe he was ready years ago. Just excited for him to get that opportunity and see how he does.”
In defense of Craig and his loss to Dave, the former Griz kicker left a lot of his veterans back in Saskatchewan for the Calgary exhibition. Those vets will be on the field when Dave's revamped, defending Grey Cup champs battle Craig's green-clad Roughriders on July 6 in Saskatchewan.
Regardless of what happens, you get the feeling Dave and Craig will seize the opportunity to get together. Because they care that much for one another. Dave helped Craig get a head coaching job in the Canadian Football League and he continues to help him in his lofty role.
It's a story that transcends sports. Heck, there may even be a part of you that has a hard time deciding which guy to pull for when Dave and Craig meet in two weeks.
Three years ago, Craig suffered a broken neck and other injuries in a car accident when he was visiting Dave in wintertime in Calgary. Craig spent 13 weeks in a neck brace and used the time to reconnect with family.
Now he's caught up to little brother, football wise, in a certain sense. And no one seems to be prouder than Dave Dickenson.
"I think he might be as good a coach as I am, maybe better, but that doesn't guarantee success," Dave told the Associated Press back in January. "As a head coach, you're dependent on your players and staff and you have to be the leader. But I don't think Craig is going to have any problems because he's a great communicator, a great teacher."
Thanks Dave, for coaching us all on what it means to be an amazing brother.
