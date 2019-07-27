MISSOULA — Brian McGrath just won the biggest fight of his life at age 34.
No, he wasn't battling Father Time like so many of us who long ago left our 20s behind. And he didn't have a nasty bug like the dreaded Missoula crud that kept me rushing to the facilities two weeks ago.
McGrath, a Missoula native living in Japan, claimed the World Muaythai Council (WMC) Intercontinental Light Heavyweight title last Sunday. The kickboxing phenom did it with a first round technical knockout over a younger man from Norway named Henrik Sor Siriluck.
Henrik was certainly sore after Sunday's bout. McGrath landed a left kick to his midsection and he immediately dropped to the canvas. Minutes after McGrath was crowned the winner, his Norwegian counterpart still appeared to be shaken up.
"I was surprised by how fast the finish came, but I'm thankful neither of us were seriously hurt," McGrath shared. "This is definitely my biggest accomplishment as of yet. The WMC is held in high regard in the Muay Thai community, and the Intercontinental Title is one step before the world title."
Though he has only lived abroad for five years, the University of Montana grad has become a fan favorite in suburban Tokyo. Part of the reason is his job — he's a boxing/kickboxing instructor.
"I had lots of support from the gym," he offered. "People from the United States, Israel, Austria, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Canada, England and many other countries were there to cheer me on.
"I'm most proud of the fact that I get to represent my gym every time I step in the ring. Japan has a great history of martial arts and I'm proud to get to be a part of it."
Kickboxing is a painful endeavor, even when you're on the winning end and especially at the professional level. Plus there's the challenge of making weight, which is never easy for McGrath, who fights at 175 pounds and never likes to cut more than 10 pounds.
Despite all that, McGrath shows no signs of slowing down. He plans to keep pushing so he can fight on even bigger stages.
"I think competing keeps me humble and motivated," he offered. "It makes me feel a range of emotions. It challenges me to control my fear and overcome adversity. There are many life lessons to be learned."
The first thing you notice when you see McGrath is he wears a Tom Selleck-style mustache. It's a recent addition and he may just keep it after the luck it brought him Sunday.
Certainly the Missoula Hellgate grad has come a long way since dropping his first three kickboxing matches and shattering his jaw in the Land of the Rising Sun. He's a big believer in sportsmanship and it's obvious every time he speaks of his sport or his opponent.
One thing I've learned over the past dozen years is that Montana loves its homegrown fighters. Boxers, kickboxers, mixed martial arts specialists, you name it.
McGrath may never appear in a local MMA event, but we can all feel good about what he's accomplishing 5,000 miles away.
