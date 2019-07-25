GREAT FALLS — Billings golfer Joey Moore is leading the 102nd annual Montana State Men's Amateur by one stroke after Thursday's opening round at Meadow Lake Country Club.
Moore fired a 6-under-par 66 to lead reigning champion Ryggs Johnston of Libby by one stroke after the opening 18 holes on the 6,589-yard course.
Moore, who joined the golf program at San Diego State last fall, started his day on the back nine and carded a 2-under 34 with birdies on hole Nos. 16 and 17.
On the front, he notched an eagle on No. 3 and added birdies on holes Nos. 7 and 9 to finish at 6-under.
Moore was third at the State Am last year.
Johnston, who is bound for Arizona State, also opened on the back nine and delivered a 6-under 30. He birdied No. 11 and then scored five consecutive birdies on holes 14 through 18.
He cooled off on the front with bogeys on three of his first four holes before rebounding with birdies on seven and nine for a 1-over 37 and a 5-under 67 total.
Liam Clancy of Laurel is in a tie for third at 1-under 71. His scorecard included three birdies and an eagle on No. 15.
Garrett Woodin of Billings is in a tie for sixth place at even-par 72, along with Colton Hudson of Huntley.
Rounding out the top 10 are Billings golfers Payton Stott and Marcus Drange, both at 1-over 73.
A field of 135 golfers are competing in the 54-hole tournament, which is the Montana State Golf Association's signature event.
