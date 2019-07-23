BILLINGS — Brothers Joe and Jake Malchuski will be teammates once again this coming year.
Jake Malchuski — a 2017 Billings Skyview graduate who was a three-time state placer for the Falcons, including runner-up finishes as a junior and senior — wrestled this past year at 174 pounds as a freshman for North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. While battling injuries, Jake wrestled to a 7-5 record.
He’ll be joined on the Cardinals roster by his older brother Joe, a 2015 Skyview graduate. Joe Malchuski won a state title his first two years with the Falcons, was fourth as a junior and runner-up as a senior. It will be Joe’s first time wrestling in college.
But before the Malchuski brothers become teammates at North Idaho, they’ll be teammates on the Team Montana-Billings team that will wrestle a cultural-exchange team from Germany at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Billings Senior gym.
The brothers are very familiar with the cultural-exchange with the Germans. In 2014, the two were teammates on a Montana squad that visited Germany and their dad, Joe Malchuski, was a coach.
“Oh my gosh, it was the funnest trip I’ve been on,” Joe Malchuski said. “It was awesome. We saw castles and learned so much about the German people getting to stay with them. They had hospitality and every day we woke up and they had breakfast cooked for us. It was a different way of life. It was so, so cool.”
In 2015, the brothers’ dad was also a coach and Joe was a wrestler when the Germans visited Montana. In 2017, Jake was on the roster when the Germans toured Montana and in 2013, Joe was also on the roster when the Germans came to Billings.
Jake Malchuski explained that although the rosters have continuity there is also changeover and both teams are introduced to many new people every time there is a cultural-exchange. The friendships are lasting.
“There are so many guys you meet over there that you end up having a friendship,” said Jake Malchuski, adding he communicates with several of those he’s met on the cultural-exchange through social media. “You can tell it will be a relationship you have for a while. You meet them so many times throughout those exchanges. It’s pretty cool.”
When Jake returns to North Idaho College, he said he’ll continue his studies and prepare for the upcoming season. He’ll be wrestling at 165 pounds this year and said he’s eager to go to work for new coach Michael Sebaaly.
The two brothers already live together as Joe has been attending North Idaho as a student.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Jake said of the two being teammates. “It will be good to have good motivation throughout the house and inside the room, too. We’ll kind of push each other in those ways.
“It’s a new team, too. I’m excited for the new team and coaches.”
Joe Malchuski said he’s attended North Idaho for two years. He studied music the first year and now is enrolled in welding courses.
For the most part, Joe has been away from the sport since graduating high school, other than helping out during some Skyview wrestling practices.
“I am super excited,” he said. “I am really excited to get back into wrestling shape. I feel like I’ve taken enough time off and I have the mental part right. I am not nervous to do it, but it will be something fun. It’s a great, great way to keep myself healthy and achieve goals and to get everything out of myself I can.”
Joe is projected to wrestle at 141 pounds for the Cardinals.
“Just to do as good as I can,” Joe said of his goals. “I’d like to get a scholarship, if possible. I don’t have a spot on the team yet. I technically have to earn my spot and tryout. Right now, I’m a walk-on. I want to get the spot and try and get the scholarship and do as well as I can for myself and the team. I want to help bring the team back up to a winning level. It seems like they lost that scare they give other teams.”
19 matches are scheduled
There is no charge for spectators to watch the dual, but cultural-exchange chairman of Montana AAU and USAW and Team Montana-Billings team leader Dan Elser said free-will donations are encouraged to help offset the cost of hosting the Germans.
Overall, 19 matches will be contested in the freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines. At the high school and college level in the United States, wrestlers typically compete in folkstyle competition. Wrestlers will be matched based on weight and experience.
“It’s the international style of wrestling,” Elser said. “You can’t wrestle in the Olympics unless it’s freestyle or Greco.”
“The wrestlers want to win and the coaches want to win,” Elser continued of both teams.
While the wrestlers want to win, wrestling is actually secondary. The main goal of the cultural-exchange is to create lasting friendships and introduce the wrestlers to a new culture and experiences.
“We want them to have a good time,” Elser said. “The exchange for us is more about facilitating a cultural-exchange and promoting the international styles of wrestling.”
While in the Treasure State, the Germans will wrestle in Sidney on July 31, Kalispell on Aug. 7, and Missoula on Aug. 10.
The visit to Montana will mark the last time Jurgen Trinkle serves as team leader for Germany on the cultural-exchange. Trinkle, first came to Montana in 1991 when a German team traveled to the Treasure State on a cultural-exchange. According to Trinkle, in 1991 the Germans competed in Billings, Butte, Deer Lodge, Great Falls, Helena, Missoula, Ronan and Havre.
In 1999, Trinkle again became a team leader for the German cultural-exchange team and the exchange lasted until 2004. Trinkle said the exchange was re-started in 2009 and at that time he became the lead organizer, as well as team leader, for the Germans. From 2009 until this year, six teams from Germany visited Montana on a cultural-exchange and Germans hosted the Treasure State four times.
Trinkle plans to retire from the post as Germany team leader so a younger person can have the opportunity to serve in the role.
“We are looking forward to celebrating Jugi’s last visit,” Elser said, while also noting special T-shirts will be presented to the Germans acknowledging Trinkle’s contributions to the cultural-exchange program.
The Germans are not the only wrestling team visiting Montana on a cultural-exchange this summer.
A team of Japanese male and female wrestlers ages 10 through 15 will be in Billings Aug. 12-14. As part of the cultural-exchange visit, a freestyle dual where the Japanese wrestlers will compete against a local team is planned for Aug. 12. For information or if interested in wrestling against the Japanese team, contact local organizer Bob Charette at 406-855-9076 or standsinthestorm@outlook.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.