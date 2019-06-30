BILLINGS — Billings mixed martial arts fighter Koby Jeffers walked out of the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday night as the new Tuff-N-Uff world amateur light heavyweight champion.
Jeffers improved to 6-0 with a three-round unanimous decision victory over champion Billy Elekana of Las Vegas, who dropped to 6-1-1.
Jeffers' coach, Will Grundhauser of the Grindhouse in Billings, said it was a concern going into the match that Jeffers was fighting a champion defending his title in his hometown. The fight was the main event of Tuff-N-Uff's Pack the Mack card.
"Especially with it going to a decision. I knew he (Koby) won the fight by all merits you judge a fight," Grundhauser told 406mtsports.com by telephone from Las Vegas on Sunday. "But it was Vegas. Until the announcer read it, we weren't sure Koby won.
"Everyone thought Billy was the next biggest thing in MMA. I'm pretty sure Koby was brought in as an opponent and he won."
Grundhauser said Elekana won the first round of the fight, but Jeffers came back to win the next two rounds.
"It was a heavily not us crowd," Grundhauser said. "But as the fight went on, Koby won the crowd over and it was absolutely electric when he won. People appreciate a good fight. The crowd just loved him.
"It was an amazing fight. It was not an easy win for us. It was heavily contested. That's what you dream of and what you want. It couldn't have been a better fight for the crowd. They picked the right one to have a main event of for sure."
It was the first time Jeffers has won by decision. All of his previous bouts were won by stoppage. Jeffers, who graduated from Billings Senior in 2013, is the Fusion Fight League interim light heavyweight champion and the Intense Cage Fighting heavyweight champion. In Montana, Grundhauser said title fights are five four-minute rounds, so even though Jeffers had won every one of his bouts by knockout or referee stops contest his training had him ready for more than nine minutes of action. The match vs. Elekana was the first time Jeffers had fought outside the state of Montana.
"We were prepared for that. The longer the fight went, we would have finished him (Elekana) in a fourth round," Grundhauser said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.