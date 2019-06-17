BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs will open a three-game series at home Tuesday evening against the Great Falls Voyagers.

The Pioneer League games are scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. each night at Dehler Park. 

Billings is 0-3 after losing a series at home against the Great Falls Chukars. Great Falls is 1-2.

Righty Justin McGregor (0-0) is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mustangs. Lefty Dan Metzdorf (0-0) is expected to start for Great Falls.

Tags

Load comments