BILLINGS — First baseman Leonardo Seminati homered in the first inning and drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning double as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 3-2 Friday evening in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
The game was the completion of Thursday night's contest that was suspended by rain in the bottom of the first inning.
The division-leading Mustangs (18-7, 33-30) and Chukars (7-18, 28-34) also played a seven-inning game Friday night that was also won by Billings, 7-2.
Seminati batted 3 for 4 in the first game and drove in two runs. His double in the eighth scored Eric Yang to give Billings a 3-2 advantage.
Seminati's homer in the first was his team-leading eighth of the season.
Third baseman Victor Ruiz put the Mustangs ahead 2-0 in the sixth with his solo homer to left. It was his first of the season.
Brady McConnell doubled with two outs for Idaho Falls in the ninth. He was left stranded.
Reliever Ian Koch (3-0) was the winning pitcher for Billings with three innings of mound detail. Francis Peguero recorded his fifth save.
Omar Conoropo tossed four innings of shutout relief for Billings.
The Chukars outhit the Mustangs, 10-5.
In the nightcap, Billings scored four runs in the first inning and never trailed.
Reniel Ozuna tripled and drove in three runs for the Mustangs. He now has a team-high 28 RBIs this season.
Starting pitcher Miguel Medrano (3-3) earned the win with five innings of work. He struck out 10, matching his career high, and allowed one earned run.
With the two wins, Billings maintained a 3 1/2 game lead over the Missoula Osprey in the North Division.
