SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Billings native Leslie Spalding tied for 38th place at the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.

The four-round event concluded on Sunday at the 5,812-yard, par-71 course.

Spalding shot a 77 on Sunday to finish at 25-over 309 for the tourney. She opened with a 75, followed with a 78 to make the cut and shot a 79 on Saturday.

The top-50 plus ties advanced after the 36-hole cut. There were 120 golfers who competed, including professionals and amateurs with exemptions and sectional qualifying status. 

Helen Alfredsson won the championship with a four-round total of 285. Alfredsson recorded a 72 on Sunday. Juli Inkster, who shot a 70 on Sunday, and Trish Johnson, who finished with a 74, tied for second at 287. Johnson's play was highlighted by a round of 66 on Saturday.

Spalding, who played on the LPGA Tour from 1996-2005, was the head coach at Montana State from 2007-11 and just completed her eighth season as the San Diego State women's golf head coach. She qualified for the event after tying for fourth in a sectional qualifier on April 23 at Tamarisk Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

