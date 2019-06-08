RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Billings Royals were eliminated from the Veterans Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament Saturday with a pair of losses to Rapid City teams.
The Royals were beaten by the Expos 13-11 and Post 22 14-6.
