CASPER, Wyo. — Windsor, Colorado, scored five runs in the first inning and went on to hold off the Billings Royals, 8-7, at the Casper/Rocky Mountain Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.

Later in the day, the Royals lost to host Casper, 5-1.

Against Windsor, the Royals, who were outhit 10-5, tightened a 7-2 deficit by scoring four runs in the fifth inning.

Noah Aufdengarten and Nick Eliason had two hits apiece for the Royals. Aufdengarten and teammate Aiden Montez drove in two runs each.

In the Casper game, Connor Hunter collected two of the Royals' five hits. Dann Blanchard and Brenden Concepcion doubled.

Casper scored three runs in the first inning.

Corbin Kirk doubled for Casper. Lane Fanto and Brooks Browning tripled.

