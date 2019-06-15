KALISPELL — Connor Hunter swatted three hits Saturday and Dann Blanchard pitched eight strong innings as the Billings Royals slipped past the Kalispell Lakers 3-2 in the opening game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader.

Hunter batted 3 for 5, scored twice and recorded a stolen base. Winning pitcher Blanchard threw in eight of the nine innings, striking out nine and allowing two hits and two unearned runs. 

The Royals pushed home the winning run in the top of the ninth. Nick Eliason pitched the bottom of the ninth for the save.

The Lakers finished with just two hits overall. The Royals had eight.

