BILLINGS — The rainy weather in Billings has caused the cancellation of the Butte at Billings Royals American Legion baseball doubleheader on Saturday.
It was also announced that the season-opening night of racing at Big Sky Speedway on Saturday was rained out. The next date on the Big Sky Speedway calendar is May 24 at 7:25 p.m.
The Friday Night Motocross at the Billings Motorcycle Club was also postponed due to rain and the makeup date was to be determined.
