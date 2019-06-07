RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Billings Royals have won two of their first three games at the Veterans Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament.
The Royals defeated Sterling, Colorado, 2-0 on Thursday. They beat Bozeman 7-6 and lost to Rapid City's Post 22 3-2 on Friday.
Billings will take on the Rapid City Expos at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Rapid City Post 22 at 4 p.m.
