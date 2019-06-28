SPARKS, Nev. — The Billings Scarlets dropped a pair of games Friday at the Casey Yocom Invitational Legion baseball tournament.
The Scarlets fell 8-4 to Headfirst Bercovich 35 of Pleasanton, California, and were beaten by DLS Mavericks of Reno, Nevada, 13-3.
Headfirst Bercovich outhit the Scarlets, 13-4. Caden Dowler stroked a double for the Scarlets.
Against the DLS Mavericks, the Scarlets received two hits apiece from Jarron Wilcox and Christian Michaelson. Michaelson hit a home run and teammate Andy Larsen drove in two runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.