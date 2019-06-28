SPARKS, Nev. — The Billings Scarlets dropped a pair of games Friday at the Casey Yocom Invitational Legion baseball tournament.

The Scarlets fell 8-4 to Headfirst Bercovich 35 of Pleasanton, California, and were beaten by DLS Mavericks of Reno, Nevada, 13-3.

Headfirst Bercovich outhit the Scarlets, 13-4. Caden Dowler stroked a double for the Scarlets.

Against the DLS Mavericks, the Scarlets received two hits apiece from Jarron Wilcox and Christian Michaelson. Michaelson hit a home run and teammate Andy Larsen drove in two runs.

