FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Billings Scarlets were limited to three hits Thursday in losing to the Rocky Mountain Lobos 10-1 at the Fort Collins American Legion tournament.

Rocky Mountain's Brian Bruxvoort went the distance for the Lobos, striking out six, walking one and allowing one earned run.

Christian Michaelson had a double and RBI for the Scarlets. Logan Meyer also doubled for Billings.

Adam Cornell led Rocky Mountain with two hits and two RBIs.

