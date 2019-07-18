FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Billings Scarlets were limited to three hits Thursday in losing to the Rocky Mountain Lobos 10-1 at the Fort Collins American Legion tournament.
Rocky Mountain's Brian Bruxvoort went the distance for the Lobos, striking out six, walking one and allowing one earned run.
Christian Michaelson had a double and RBI for the Scarlets. Logan Meyer also doubled for Billings.
Adam Cornell led Rocky Mountain with two hits and two RBIs.
