BILLINGS — Winning pitcher Andy Larsen homered and drove in three runs Monday night as the Billings Scarlets defeated the Lethbridge Elks 8-5 in the second game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Dehler Park.

The Elks won the first game 4-3 behind the 12-strikeout performance of pitcher Thomas Little.

After being limited to five hits in the opener, the Scarlets managed seven in the nightcap, with Larsen and Brooks Rohrer accounting for two apiece.

The Scarlets rallied from an early 4-1 deficit.

Larsen pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing four earned runs.

in the opener, Lethbridge scored a run in the top of the seventh to snag the win.

Little gave up three hits in his six innings of mound detail. He walked three and was charged with three earned runs.

Levi Abbott and Brendan Schulz doubled for the Elks.

Cory Brownson tripled and had two RBIs for the Scarlets. Teammate Logan Meyer doubled.