Tyler Price of Billings tees off on the No. 10 hole Monday during the opening round of play at the Montana State Junior Golf Championships at Lake Hills Golf Club. Price opened with an 88 while competing in the 16-18 age division.

BILLINGS — Golfers J.R. Small of Bozeman and Carrie Carpenter of Billings fired the top scores Monday during the opening round of the two-day Montana State Junior Championships being played at Lake Hills Golf Club.

The closing 18-hole round will be played on Tuesday at Lake Hills.

Around 110 golfers from across the state are competing for age-group titles, along with spots on Montana's Junior America's Cup teams and the Montana-Alberta Ryder Cup matches that will take place this summer.

Small opened with an even-par 72 for the top boys score overall. Carpenter came through with a 1-over 73 to set the pace for the girls.

Small is competing in the boys 16-18 age category. Carpenter is in the girls 16-18 division.

The boys and girls were divided into three age brackets: 13-under, 14-15 and 16-18.

After the first round, for the girls, the age division leaders included Carpenter, Haylee Adams of Billings (14-15) and Kenzie Walsh of Billings (13-under).

For the boys, the leaders include Small, Justus Verge of Bozeman (14-15) and Kade McDonough of Missoula (13-under).

