BILLINGS — Golfers J.R. Small of Bozeman and Carrie Carpenter of Billings fired the top scores Monday during the opening round of the two-day Montana State Junior Championships being played at Lake Hills Golf Club.

The closing 18-hole round will be played on Tuesday at Lake Hills.

Around 110 golfers from across the state are competing for age-group titles, along with spots on Montana's Junior America's Cup teams and the Montana-Alberta Ryder Cup matches that will take place this summer.

Small opened with an even-par 72 for the top boys score overall. Carpenter came through with a 1-over 73 to set the pace for the girls.

Small is competing in the boys 16-18 age category. Carpenter is in the girls 16-18 division.

The boys and girls were divided into three age brackets: 13-under, 14-15 and 16-18.

After the first round, for the girls, the age division leaders included Carpenter, Haylee Adams of Billings (14-15) and Kenzie Walsh of Billings (13-under).

For the boys, the leaders include Small, Justus Verge of Bozeman (14-15) and Kade McDonough of Missoula (13-under).