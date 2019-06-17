BILLINGS — Sam George of Billings Senior, Emily Poole of Huntley Project, Audrey Sipler of Big Sandy and Jessica Swandal of Billings Central have been selected as the recipients of the 2019 Big Sky State Games Character Counts! scholarships.
The $500 scholarship winners, which were announced on Monday, will be recognized at the 34th annual Big Sky State Games' opening ceremonies on Friday, July 19.
The winners were selected based on their character, community involvement and participation in sports. Character Counts! promotes sportsmanship and fosters good character by teaching, enforcing, advocating and modeling the "Six Pillars of Character:" trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
High school juniors during the 2018-19 school year were eligible to apply for the scholarship.
George has competed in 3x3 soccer at the BSSG. Poole has been a participant in track and field, volleyball and swimming.
Sipler has taken part in the BSSG dance competition. Swandal has been a competitor in figure skating.
