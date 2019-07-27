BILLINGS — Carson Holden played baseball and football growing up.
Holden enjoyed playing football and baseball, but was looking for something more.
He was 12 when got his first motorcycle, a Honda 150. That’s when Holden discovered how much he loved riding motorcycles.
“I rode my first dirt bike and started from there, the bug got me,” he said.
It wasn’t soon after and Holden “traded in the cleats for some riding boots.” Holden stopped playing baseball after his eighth-grade year and football after his freshman year.
“I just don’t get that adrenaline rush from anything else,” he said. “I like spending time with my buddies and dad (Jeff) riding. There is always a new challenge wherever you go.”
Holden’s love of dirt bikes led him to the sport of motorcycle hill climbing.
Holden, of Columbus, first began competing at the Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb in 2015 at the age of 16.
Now 20, Holden hasn’t missed riding in the annual Billings Motorcycle Club event since.
“I love the atmosphere and the people and I love racing dirt bikes,” he said Saturday morning before the competition began in the South Hills. “It is so close to home; it’s really affordable for us to do.”
This year, Holden has already competed in five hill climbs, with the Great American being his sixth. He also plans on riding in Idaho, South Dakota and once again in Billings at the Nightmare Hill Climb on Aug. 24.
Holden has competed at hill climbs in Montana, California, Wisconsin and Washington this year. His previous stops in Montana were at the Big Sky Challenge and the Nitro National Pro Hillclimb in Columbus.
He was second in the championship run-off at the Big Sky Challenge at the BMC to Cottonwood, California, rider Joe Shipman, who is the overall leader in the Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series standings this year.
Holden said to date he has not won a hill climb, but he hopes that day will come with “practice and experience.” He is in the top 10 in three classifications in the North American Hillclimbers Association standings.
“I’ve been doing really good this year and been winning money at events,” Holden, who runs his own excavating business, said. “It felt good to finish second. I’ve put a lot of time, money and effort into this sport.”
In the 450cc class on Friday, Holden finished 53rd with a mark of 238 feet. Jake Anstett of Port Angeles, Washington, won the event with a time of 15.677 seconds. Logan Cipala of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, was second in 18.884 seconds and Aaron Pierson of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, third in 22.481 seconds.
Holden acknowledged he had problems on Friday, but said only three riders cleared the dry Bentonite Nightmare. On Saturday, Holden was entered in the 0-700cc and open divisions. Holden was hoping to qualify for the Great American Championship run-off for the first time. The championship run-off was scheduled to occur under the lights Saturday night.
“Today I want to be in the money in both classes,” Holden said. “I’m shooting for top five, or even better, and to make it to the championship run-off.”
Wherever Holden ends up placing at the Great American, you can bet he’ll be entered at the next hill climb because of his love for the sport. There are three more events on his calendar this season.
“It’s a good environment. Everyone is friendly and willing to help you out when you need help,” he said. “You meet a lot of cool people and I have friends everywhere because I go to so many different states.”
