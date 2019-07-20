BILLINGS — The first two skateboarding gold medalists in Big Sky State Games history were crowned Saturday morning at the Downtown Skate Park.

Noah Lix and Coltin Bernhart were both thrilled with their achievement. The 20-year-old Lix, a 2017 Billings Skyview graduate, won the advanced class. The 15-year-old Bernhart, who will be entering his sophomore year at Billings Senior, won the intermediate class.

Skateboarding, set to debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was a new addition to the field of 36 BSSG sports this year.

For Lix, it was the first time he has ever placed first at a skateboarding event.

“I’ve been trying to get a gold for so long in competition,” Lix said. “I’ve been working so hard and I earned this. It took me 17 years to earn this.”

Bernhart was on the Broncs’ wrestling team this past year. Bernhart said he has a wall in his bedroom dedicated to wrestling medals he’s won at youth tournaments, but this is his first skateboarding medal.

“I’ll put this above my window and start a skateboarding collection,” he said.

Lix said he was especially pleased to win as he rides a skateboard “mongo style” and has been playfully teased for it.

“The way he pushes is with his front foot and it’s considered faulty,” said State Games skateboarding commissioner Taylor Salway. “Most people push with their back foot.”

“I’ve been getting dogged on for years for pushing mongo,” Lix said. “I’ve been working for this for 17 years. It means the world to me. My dad came out and saw me win this.”

Bernhart said there aren’t a lot of official skateboarding tournaments to participate in, so he was happy to have the opportunity during the BSSG. And after the butterflies diminished, Bernhart performed.

“My first run I was really nervous,” he said. “You always are in the first part of the contest. I had three tricks and fell on one of my easiest tricks.

“On my second one, I was feeling it a lot better and luckily I stuck all my tricks.”

Bernhart felt pride winning a gold in the first year of skateboarding.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “Just knowing it’s the first one ever, too. Winning a contest is sick, but the first annual one is even crazier.”

According to Salway, there were 15 skateboarders entered in the competition and scoring was based on cleanness, the usage of obstacles, the difficulty of the trick and trick selection. There were three judges for the competition.

Salway was pleased with the performances and the reception of the first-year event.

“I am super stoked,” he said. “It looked like the families enjoyed it and people watching it were having fun. I was pretty amazed at what the skateboarders were doing.

“I want to bring this back next year bigger and better and keep working on it and get more people involved.”

Cornhole brings out new participants

Cornhole was also added to the State Games program this year and there were several participants entered in the field who had never participated in the Games before.

Commissioner Brian Hafner said there were 24 two-person teams playing at the Billings SportsPlex.

The event was played on the indoor turf at the complex and those entered enjoyed the air conditioning.

There was a grandfather-grandson team, a son-mother team and co-ed teams said Jamie Hovey, who served as a co-commissioner. The first matches were at 10 a.m. and teams had arrived at 8:45 a.m. to practice and “get a feel for the boards and bags,” said Hafner.

Jase Stokes, a four-time State A wrestling champion from Havre who now wrestles at Montana State-Northern, was a first-time BSSG participant.

Stokes was teamed up with Nate Rismon of Havre. Rismon also had never participated in the State Games. Stokes and Rismon travelled to Billings with Jacob LaBrie and Jake Sedahl of Havre, who were also entered as a team in cornhole.

While LaBrie had participated in BSSG basketball competition in the past, Sedahl was a rookie participant as his previous summers were spent playing baseball.

“It’s really fun. We were at a tournament last weekend in Big Sandy to feel it out,” Stokes said. “There were 21 teams there. It was a good turnout. We took third there in doubles.”

Stokes said he enjoys watching cornhole on TV and when he and his friends heard the event was offered at the State Games, “we were like, what the heck let’s do it.”

“We’ve only been playing for a month, actually practicing and stuff,” Stokes said. “This is our second tournament. We want to start doing it and maybe go pro. We were joking about it and stuff, but it would take a lot of practice. Those guys are crazy good. They make four bags every single time it feels like.”

A group of friends formed teams as Macy Rockwell and Addy Daubert and Kaitlin Sullivan and Skylar Rockwell joined the BSSG for the first time to participate in cornhole. They all designed their own T-shirts for the competition.

“It’s more fun and it feels more like a team,” Sullivan said of making the team shirts.

Skylar Rockwell explained that she enjoys playing cornhole at backyard barbecues, but “felt it would be fun to play a competitive tournament.”

“We are all having fun,” she said. “We are not doing too hot, but we are having fun.

“Everyone is here for fun. Obviously, there are really good teams but everyone here is to have fun.”

The State Games continue Sunday in the Billings area.