Editor's note: Longtime Helena Independent Record sports writer Curt Synness is a fifth-generation Montanan from the Helena Valley with plenty of stories to tell. This summer, we are bringing back the best of Curt's Replays -- a popular regular series profiling some of the Helena area's most memorable athletes. Curt's Replays Replayed, if you will. This story was initially published Aug. 24, 2001. Bob Kuntz passed away in April 2015. His son Kelly preceded him in death in February 2014.
HELENA — When Bob Kuntz first met pretty Mary Lou LeVitre in 1941, things didn’t go well right off the bat.
“My buddy Fritz Louquet had set me up on a blind date with her,” relates Bob, who was a freshman at Carroll College then. “We went to a football rally at the Marlow Theatre, and the first time I tried to hold her hand, she slapped my face.”
The relationship improved after that, however, and for 55 years of marriage Bob and Lou were practically inseparable.
“You never saw one without the other,” daughter Kathie said.
Bob’s grandmother, Ann White, was one of the first children born in Helena. Bob was born in Butte in 1924. The family relocated to Helena in 1929 when his father, Dr. Edwin Kuntz, opened his optometrist office on Last Chance Gulch. Capital Optical was initially located above F.W. Woolworth’s. Edwin practiced there until 1935, and then moved his office up the street to the fourth floor of the First National Bank building.
Bob started school a year early, attending St. Helena Cathedral grade school and then Helena High. A fine all-around athlete, he was a 5-foot-10, 165-pound grid tackle for the Helena Bengals under coach Max Worthington. Some of his teammates included Montana High School Association Hall-of-Famer “Pruney” Parsons, Bob Chilton and Loren Foot.
After graduating from HHS at 16 years of age, Bob entered Carroll. He was a member of the Saints' undefeated 1941 football team with greats Ray Hunthausen, Jack McCarvel and “Depo” Daniels. It’s easy to spot Bob (No. 49) in that ’41 team photo – he’s the only one smiling.
He completed his education at Carroll, and then enrolled at Marquette University, with the intentions of becoming a dentist. But then the patriotic bug bit, and Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1944. Assigned to 456 Amphibious Truck Company, he participated in the unloading of supplies, machinery and weaponry off of the ships on Okinawa. After the war, Kuntz decided to pursue a career in optometry, and transferred to Northern Illinois University.
Bob and Lou, who married in 1945, returned to Helena in 1949, and started spending time with Howdy and Liz Wright on the weekends on the Missouri River below where the current Canyon Ferry Village is located.
“The first time I ever water skied was up and down the river (this was before the dam was built) behind the Wright’s inboard,” Bob said.
During the construction of Canyon Ferry Dam, Van Sheriff and Ray Johnson would organize a picnic style steak fry every Sunday at Chinaman’s Gulch. Approximately 100 people would show up to eat, fish, swim and ski.
“I was a fly fisherman and golfer before I got married,” Bob says, “but you can’t really share those sports with your kids.”
So the weekend water sports at Canyon Ferry Lake were a perfect venue for the energetic Kuntzes and their five children — Kathie, Kraig, Kyle, Kelly and Kryss.
Bob purchased his first power boat in about 1954. After one season, all of its fiberglass fell off. So he experimented with the resin and re-fiberglassed the boat successfully himself. The Kuntzes rented their first cabin from Van Sheriff at a location below Yacht Basin. In 1956 they bought one of the first cabins on the east shore between Magpie Bay and Cave Bay.
“My wife then decided we needed a bigger place, so we bought part of the Rimini barracks from the old dog camp, and moved it out.”
This new cabin was much bigger than the first, measuring 20 feet by 65 feet. There was a slight setback in the relocation to the lake when the structure fell off of the trailer going around a corner and landed in the ditch. Bob remodeled the old barracks, building five bedrooms and a huge living room.
The Kuntz family practically lived on the water at Canyon Ferry during those summer weekends of the 1950s and ’60s.
“My second boat was a blue cabin cruiser with a 50-horsepower Mercury outboard on it, and that boat ran steady from 9 in the morning until 9 at night, pulling water skiers,” Bob relates. All of the kids learned how to ski at 5 or 6 years old, and were slaloming by 9 or 10.
“But when Kathy got a little older, the only time we could get her to ski was when she was trying to impress a new boyfriend,” Bob said.
One problem Kuntz encountered back then was he couldn’t find a manufactured single ski big enough to handle his robust 6-foot-2.
“I needed a bigger ski so I could really lay over and dig my elbow into the water,” he said.
So he made his own. He took a piece of 1-inch by 8-inch by 6-foot wood, rounded the front and cut angles on the rear. Then he soaked the front end for a couple weeks to make the wood more flexible, and clamped it in a jig to form a slight curve. He let it sit overnight, and then repeated the process several times, gradually increasing the angle of the curve at the ski tip. The boots were made out of inner tube rubber, and the fin was fashioned from aluminum.
During the winters, the vigorous Kuntz family traded for skis and headed to the slopes at Belmont or Bridger Bowl, where they all became proficient snow-skiers.
“We were on the go year-round every weekend,” Kelly said. “You never caught us playing cards or watching TV.”
Dr. Robert Kuntz opened his optometry office on the third floor of the National Bank in 1948. He later moved his practice to the fourth floor (separate from his dad’s), and then in the early 1980s relocated to Cedar Street. Bob semi-retired from optometry about then to devote more time to his other passion — ranching.
In 1965, he bought some ranch property at both Canyon Ferry Lake and Hart Lane. At one time he worked 1,000 acres and 600 head of cattle, mostly the all-white Charolais breed. His ranch foreman was good friend Bill Drake. Bob and Lou raised the family in their westside home on the corner of Harrison and Stuart.
“My dad worked hard and played hard,” Kelly Kuntz said. “He will always be known for his great sense of humor and his red socks.”
Apparently Bob does not own a pair of socks that are not the color red.
“We tease him that his casket will be open on one end, so everyone will know that it’s him by those red socks,” Kelly said, laughing.
Several years ago Bob retired for good from optometry and also sold the Canyon Ferry cabin. Sadly, he lost his best friend when Lou passed away last year (2000). At 77, he keeps active maintaining his 15-acre Hart Lane ranch and playing with his eight grandchildren. And he still water skis and snow skis occasionally.
But mostly nowadays when Bob Kuntz goes to the lake, the jet ski that he skims across the top of the water on is slightly more sophisticated than the old homemade ski he rode on 45 years ago.
