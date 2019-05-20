HELENA — This week, Replays recounts each of the local Class AA school’s top individual medal winners at the State track and field meets.
Helena High’s record holders for career State meet medals are Nate Boyd for the boys, and Heather Lewis on the girls side. For Capital, Carrie Damschen holds the girls mark, while the boys standard belongs to Jake Eldridge.
Nate Boyd
Nate Boyd, a 1999 Helena High grad, was a seven-time State track champion, with five individual titles and two relay crowns. The only Bengal boy with more is Earle “Pruney” Parsons (1938-40), with eight total titles, six individual and two relays. And all Parsons did was go on to play professional football for the San Francisco 49ers.
At the conclusion of his career, Boyd graduated HHS with no less than eight school records, including his 13 State medals, one better than Parsons and Mike Ferriter (2001-04).
Nate’s sophomore year, the Bengal tracksters garnered the 1997 AA title in Billings. Boyd ran on the winning 400 relay, and also placed State runner-up in the 110 hurdles.
As a junior, Boyd scored 22 ½ points for the third place Bengals, garnering championships in the 100 dash in 11.01, the 110 hurdles and the 400 relay (with Ben Schendel, Tyler Peterson and Jake Maes) in a school record 42.91.
In 1999, he successfully defended his titles in the 100, and the 110 hurdles at 14.56, while adding the 200 crown in 21.88. He also placed third in the 300 hurdles, and anchored both the runner-up 1,600 relay, and the third place 400 relay (42.85).
His times in the high hurdles, 200 and 400 relay were all new school records.
His fourth HHS record was a 10.85 in the 100 dash. Boyd also holds Bengal marks for State track meet career points (74) points, and State meet points (34) and medals (six).
Boyd received collegiate track scholarship to Central Arizona Junior College, where he ran the sprints and high hurdles, and anchored the short relay unit.
Carrie Damschen (Krepps)
Damschen amassed a combined total of 20 career State medals, placing her at the top of either school’s all-time list, male or female. Carrie left CHS holding the school records in both hurdles races, and a share of both relay marks.
During her career from 1995-98, the Lady Bruins captured back-to-back State championships in 1996-97, bookended by a pair of runner-up trophies.
As a freshman, Damschen placed fourth at State in the 200 and was part of medalist relay foursome. In 1996, she won her first championship as part of the 400 relay team, and placed in four other events.
Her junior year, Carrie collected a CHS record seven medals at the State Meet - first in the 300 hurdles, 400 relay and 1,600 relay; second in the 100 hurdles; fourth in the open 400; and fifth in the 100 and 200 dashes.
Damshen’s 35 meet points tied her for second on CHS’ list.
In 1998, she retained her 300 hurdles crown, while gathering five other state meet medals. She finished her prep career with five State track crowns, two in the long hurdles and three relays.
Capital’s latest multi-event star is senior Audrey Bloomquist. Bloomquist has qualified for this year’s State Meet in six events, and possesses three school records; triple jump and 100 dash, and part of the 400 relay.
Carrie (Damschen) Krepps went on to a stellar track career at Montana State, winning two Big Sky Conference 400 hurdles titles, in 2000 and 2003. She established MSU’s record in this event, posting a time of 58.01 seconds.
Heather (Lewis) McNeil
At HHS from 1990-93, Heather “Heater” Lewis established at least five school records – for both boys and girls – in the State track meets which still stand: 15 career state meet medals, eight total State championships (four individual and four relay), three individual State meet titles, 94 career points at State, and 34½ points scored in a State meet.
She also shares the marks for both genders of four career individual State titles, four total championships (three individual, one relay) in a single State meet, and five medals in one State track meet (twice).
As a freshman, Heather was part of the Lady Bengals state titlist 1,600 relay team. At State in 1991, the HHS sophomore swept the 100, 200 and 400; helped the 1,600 relay quartet to the championship; and was part of the runner-up 400 relay squad.
Her junior year, Heather won the 400, placed second in the 100 and 200, and helped the 1600 relay to the state crown. Her senior year, in 1993, she was part of the winning 1,600 relay, while taking second in the 100, 200 and 400, and with the 400 relay group.
Heather held Lady Bengal marks in four races, and still owns the 100 dash record of 12.10. Her HHS standards in the 200 (25.37), 400 (57.20), and as part of the 1,600 relay (3:58.53) – with Codi Byington, Devon O’Neill and Kelli Porter – all lasted for over 20 years.
Following Lewis in the school’s career medals race are Whitney Haseman (2004-07) with 14, and Carly Smiedala (2013-16) at 12. Helena’s latest blue-chippers are freshmen Odessa Zentz (HHS-record seven State qualifications) and Kylie Hartnett.
At North Dakota State University, Heather McNeil was a collegiate All-American all four years, in the open 400 open and with the 1,600 relay teams.
Jake Eldridge
When Jake “The Snake” Eldridge graduated from Capital High in 2000, he left with a school record of 14 State track and field meet medals, a record which still stands to this day. Ranked Nos. 2-3 are teammate Greg Carothers with 12, and Kyle Nickols (2013-16) at 11.
As a sophomore at State in 1998, Eldridge set a school record of five medals in a single meet. He attained three second place finishes (200, 400 and 1,600 relay), a third (400 relay) and a sixth (100), while helping the Bruins to their first AA championship.
Capital repeated as champs the next year, powered in part by four Eldridge all-state citations; open 400 run (49.38) and 1,600 relay titles (3:21.78), a second in the 400 relay, and fourth in the 100 dash.
His senior year, he again brought back five State Meet medals, highlighted by a pair of AA crowns in school-record time. Eldridge defended his 400 championship with a clocking of 48.99, while anchoring the winning relay unit of Herb Ballou, Joe Baumgart and Greg Carothers, home at 3:21.12.
He was also fifth in the 100, sixth in the 200 and part of the third-place 400 relay.
Eldridge finished with 52 career points earned at State, which ranks second on the Bruins’ all-time list, behind stablemate Greg Carothers, with 62.
Jake “The Snake” went on to an all-conference college football career at MSU-Northern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.