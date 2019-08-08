GLENDIVE — Cheryl Aubou, a 5-foot-8 guard from France, will be joining the women's basketball program at Dawson Community College for the 2019-20 season.
Aubou's basketball background includes stints with Bloomington Christian High School in Bloomington, California, and the AAU West Coast Warriors.
Before arriving in the United States, she was attending high school in France and playing for an elite travel team, Marne La-Vallee.
Aubou averaged 14 points and six assists per game for her AAU team. Her average was 12 points and four assists per outing for her travel team in France.
"She plays hard, hustles tough, can shoot the ball well from deep and can handle the ball solid," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said in a DCC press release. "What we really like is that she has a never-give-up attitude and hates to lose."
