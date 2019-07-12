BILLINGS — The deadline to enter next week's Montana State Golf Association Women's Amateur and Senior Women's Amateur is Saturday night at midnight.
Interested golfers can go online at msgagolf.org to submit an entry.
The 54-hole event will begin on Thursday morning and run through Saturday at The Briarwood in Billings.
Reigning champions Morgan O'Neil of Laurel (amateur) and Jo Smith of Missoula (senior amateur) are entered.
