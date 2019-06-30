MISSOULA — Makena Morley winning at the Missoula Marathon has become an annual tradition, almost like the race itself.
For the fourth straight year, the Bigfork native and University of Colorado All-American crossed the finish line ahead of the pack to take the half marathon title at the 13th annual race on Sunday morning. And for the second straight year, she set a record with a time of 1 hour, 14 minutes and 29 seconds as she bested her mark of 1:15:52 from 2018.
"It's really awesome. I always just get excited to do this race. It's so fun and I love the atmosphere and the people," Morley said. "I don't really know what pace I'm at when I'm going. I try not to check too much and go off of feel."
For the second straight year, Bigfork native and Colorado All-American Makena Morley wins the women’s half marathon. She shatters her own course record unofficially at 1:14:30. Her previous record from last year was 1:15:52. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/z2o1GygrF8— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) June 30, 2019
But with a laugh she added, "With a mile to go I was like unless I run this last mile really bad, I can break this course record so I kind of went for it."
Morley finished over five minutes ahead of the next two finishers in the race. Keli Dennehy took second place while Leanne Klassen finished third.
For her, familiarity of the course has played a big role in her ability to repeat and consistently rewrite the record book. Morley is coming off of an NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships performance that saw her earn first-team All-American honors in the 5k after placing sixth overall earlier in June, the first time the former Bigfork standout accomplished that honor in her outdoor track career. She also earned second-team honors in the 10k for the second time after placing 11th.
Since nationals, Morley said she has maintained her fitness level but hasn't done too many workouts since. But heading into Sunday's race, she said she felt good and was proud to once again compete back in her home state and represent her hometown.
"It's so special. I love Montana and it's always in my heart so it's fun to come back," Morley said. "I love Missoula and it's a great atmosphere and I love coming back and being a part of the Montana running scene again."
Similar to Morley, Missoula native Mark Messmer has also become a staple at the annual racing festivities but in the men's full marathon. Messmer won the marathon for the second straight year with a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 1 second, a new marathon personal best for him.
As he crossed the Higgins Avenue Bridge, Messmer's recent accomplishments, including a second-place finish in 2017, were announced to a full crowd on both sides of the bridge. A big roar from the crowd greeted Messmer as he crossed the finish line with his arms in the air in victory.
"Being from Missoula, it's hard to beat this," Messmer said. "You come across that bridge, there are some many people out and along the course. Everybody is cheering for you and feeling that support is really awesome.
"As you cross the bridge, you get goosebumps honestly. I love it, it's really cool and special for sure."
For the second straight year, Sentinel and UM grad Mark Messmer wins the men’s full marathon at @MslaMarathon #mtscores pic.twitter.com/V0rc1fIZwW— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) June 30, 2019
Carson Vickroy was second and Alex Gold third on the men's side.
Messmer, who graduated from Missoula Sentinel in 2011 and the University of Montana in 2015, will be the first to admit that he "wasn't a standout by any means" but that's all he's done since he's gotten out of college.
But he said the longer races were always the ones he was the best at, so as soon as college wrapped up, he began training for marathons. It was tough for Messmer to have higher mileages in college because he was balancing school and jobs along with running, but since graduation, he was able to add to his running load and the result has paid dividends.
Prior to Sunday's race, Messmer finished 42nd overall at the Boston Marathon in April where he had his previous personal best.
Even more impressive, Messmer said he hasn't taken a day off of running in over 2 1/2 years, beginning on Dec. 6, 2016, thanks to a bet he made with a friend on that date.
"Just that everyday, just getting after it even if its just four or five miles, it's still miles in the bank," Messmer said. "My legs are starting to feel stronger everyday. I just haven't stopped (running). Now I don't know what it'll take. I'll need a reason to take a day off."
Despite all of that running, Messmer said he'll take some down time the rest of the summer. His next goal is to compete at the California International Marathon in Sacramento in December where his goal is to compete and get an Olympic Trials qualifier time there.
Kenneth Kosgei made things look easy all weekend at the Missoula Marathon.
After dominating the 5k on Saturday, Kosgei cruised to a first-place victory in the men's half marathon where he set a new course record in 1 hour, 5 minutes and 31 seconds. The previous best was 1:06:04 which was set by Nicholas Hilton back in 2016.
Mick Iacofano placed second and Brian Masterson was third, both of whom were just under a minute behind Kosgei. Iacofano's time of 1:06:00 also bested the old course record.
After dominating yesterday’s 5K, Kenneth Kosgei of Salem, Oregon, sets a new @MslaMarathon half marathon record unofficially at 1:05:30. Previous record was 1:06:04. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/eYlR26fKkZ— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) June 30, 2019
Kosgei, who calls Salem, Oregon, home and originally hails from Kenya, said he wasn't expecting to break any records this weekend. But he credited the nice weather and a fun, organized course as setting himself up for success. For him, it was the fourth half marathon he has competed in this year and third he's won. He also set the record at the half marathon in Corvallis, Oregon, back in April.
The weekend marked the first time in his life he'd ever been to Montana, and he's positive he'll be back in the future.
"I'm very happy and grateful and I've just decided now that I will keep going every year," Kosgei said. "This race was very nice. It's a very beautiful city and has a lot of nice mountains and it's a place I like to be."
Kayla Brown of Edwardsville, Illinois, won the women's full marathon on Sunday with a time of 2 hours, 50 minutes and 47 seconds. Like Kosgei, the race marked the first time Brown had ever been in Montana before. Edwardsville is just outside of St. Louis, Missouri.
Brown said she has a lifetime goal to run a marathon in every state in the U.S. The Missoula Marathon marked her 10th marathon in her ninth state. She said has a friend who lives in Missoula currently and thought now would be the best time to check another state off her list.
Sarah Hallas finished in second just under a minute behind Brown while Bryanna Petrie was third.
Her time was the second-fastest marathon time she's ever posted, she said.
"I settled into a pace early on and around five or six I tried to kind of push it a little bit," Brown said. "I was feeling rough at the end but just got it done.
"I really loved the course and town and the community. It was all really good."
Not only did two course records fall, but a world record was toppled during Sunday's race as well.
Well, demolished might be a better word for it.
Cynthia Arnold of Polson set a new world record for completion time of a full marathon while pushing a three-child stroller. Arnold completed the race in 3 hours, 11 minutes and 54 seconds as she destroyed the previous record which was 4 hours, 6 minutes. Last July, she also set the world record for completion of a half marathon while pushing a triple stroller as well.
And we have a new world record. Polson’s Cynthia Arnold finishes the full marathon in 3:12:00 pushing a triple stroller which shatters the previous world record of 4 hours, 6 minutes.— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) June 30, 2019
Here is @FrankGogola’s story on her from earlier: #mtscores https://t.co/h9ETlZZNKD pic.twitter.com/bWZhgYjFcu
Arnold pushed along her children Marguerite (6), Simon (3), and Asha (21 months).
"I knew I wanted to run a full," Arnold said. "I had a knee injury after the half (last year) and so I was unable to get ready for it. So this was the soonest and best race choice I had.
"I'm happy and glad. I think the kids had fun. I think it went really well. The Missoula Marathon is beautiful and fun and it was a really good experience."
Previously, the longest Arnold had ever run with the stroller was 17 miles.
"The course had such a great atmosphere that it makes it easier," Arnold said. "I'm tired of course and I took a couple weeks easy before the race. It's a heavy load," she added with a laugh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.