LAUREL — Pitcher Deklan Harper tossed a no-hitter Friday evening as the Laurel Dodgers completed a doubleheader sweep of the Billings Cardinals with an 11-0 victory in American Legion baseball play.

The Dodgers also won the first game, 16-3. Both contests went five innings.

Harper struck out eight and walked one in the second game. The Dodgers outhit the Cardinals, 13-0, with Harper accounting for three hits, including a solo home run.

Richie Cortese, Keagan Thompson and Colton Ludwig had two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who tallied five runs in the first and third innings. Cortese had a double.

In the opener, Laurel pushed home six runs in the first and second innings to quickly jump ahead, 12-1.

Canu Golden doubled, homered and batted in three runs for the Dodgers. Harper and Connor Polkowske doubled twice.

Pitcher Polkowske limited the Cardinals to four singles.

