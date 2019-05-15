Lindsay Ockler

 Contributed by Jake Haynes

Frenchtown sophomore Lindsay Ockler will be competing at the Level 10 Junior Olympic Nationals this weekend in Indianapolis. 

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center. 

Ockler is making nationals for the second straight year in the all-around. She qualified out of Region 2 which includes Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska and will participate in the Junior F group. 

Ockler is the only gymnast from Montana who has qualified for the L10 Junior Olympic Nationals. 

