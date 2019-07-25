BILLINGS — Last year, the 100-year anniversary of the Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb was celebrated in the South Hills.
This year, as the event begins the climb to a 200-year anniversary, there will be a new overall champion.
Last year, Ed Taylor of Billings — competing in the hill climb for the 30th straight year — won the overall championship. Taylor had previously announced that it would be his final time competing on the famed Bentonite Nightmare and did not sign up for this year’s event.
The two-day hill climb is Friday and Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club. The pro classifications, with a total of 120 riders entered, begin on Friday at 3 p.m. with the 450cc, 600cc, and side-by-side-qualifier classes. Action will continue under the lights after dark and is scheduled to conclude at approximately 10:30 p.m.
The trophy hill climb begins on Friday at 9 a.m. and will run continuously until its conclusion later in the day.
On Saturday, the pro classes start at 10 a.m. Classes contested on Saturday are the 40-plus, 0-700cc, 701cc-unlimited, championship run-off, and the side-by-side main.
The championship run-off — featuring the top five riders in the 450cc, 0-700cc, and 701cc-unlimited — will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and the side-by-side main will follow.
If a competitor were to qualify twice for the championship class, they can choose which bike they want to ride in the run-off and the next rider to qualify would be selected in the class not chosen.
Great American promoter and BMC club president Cord Mitchell said qualifying for the run-off is impressive.
“It is really, really hard and very difficult. You have to be so fast,” he said. “There are so many fast guys, just to be in the championship class in an accomplishment in itself.”
Joe Shipman, of Cottonwood, California, is one of the top riders entered this weekend. Shipman has won the past two Big Sky Challenges and is the points leader in the Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series this year. Shipman also won the 251-700cc class at the Great American last year.
Another top rider is three-time Great American champion, Austin Teyler of Billings. Teyler was the Great American overall titlist from 2013-15 and won the 0-600cc and 701cc-open classes last year.
Austin Cardwell, the Great American overall champ in 2017, is back to chase another title. Cardwell’s brothers, Tyler and Sean are also contenders. The Cardwell brothers are from Billings.
Billings’ Corey Erhardt was the Great American champion in 2012 and is once again entered in the field. Erhardt was the Big Sky Challenge champ in 2005, 2012, and 2015.
Mitchell said the Billings event remains the centerpiece of the hill climb calendar.
“There is nowhere like it — nowhere,” Mitchell said. “Nobody has run as long as we have, and no one has paid as much money as we have. To be the Great American champ is a pretty big deal.”
Last year as the centennial celebration was held, the purse for the Great American was $102,425. However, seeing as this is not a centennial, the purse will be a “normal purse” based on entries, said Mitchell. In 2017, the purse was $30,000.
“It took all year to put that together, and it was a special year, so we stepped up for that,” said Mitchell of the record $102,425 purse.
The Bentonite Nightmare remains at approximately 500 feet from the starting line to the finish. The bentonite and clay hill has plenty of challenging ledges.
“It’s a very hard hill,” Mitchell said. “I’m always shocked when I get the percentage of riders over the hill. I always think it’s more, but am surprised when I hear the percentage of those who don’t make it.”
