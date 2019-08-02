Editor's note: This story is part of a weekly summer series recycling of "Curt's Replays" column by longtime IR sports writer Curt Synness. The article on the Harper family was first published on June 26, 2002.
HELENA — The Rev. George Harper, 79, is a man on the run. If there’s a sporting event happening in Helena, chances are he’ll be there.
So how often does he leave for a game or a track meet or a pole vault camp?
“Every time the door slams,” says Dorothy, his wife.
When George was growing up in Alabama during the Great Depression, he never thought twice about having to run everywhere.
“If you don’t have a car, and you don’t have a horse, there’s only one way to travel,” George said. “You either walked or ran. And I liked to run.”
In fact, when George went out for the Phillips High School track team in Bear Creek and learned that the mile was the longest race, he asked the coach incredulously, “That’s all? Only a mile?”
While attending Birmingham Southern College and still without transportation, George continued his long runs – including numerous eight-mile midnight jaunts from his girlfriend Dorothy’s place back to the dormitory.
“He’d come over to visit and then miss the last street car back across town,” she recalled.
An all-round athlete, George was the undefeated campus handball champ, captain of the football and basketball teams, and the star pitcher and third baseman on the baseball team. A New York Yankees scout showed an interest, but George says his goal was to finish college and then enter the ministry.
As a graduate student at Duke University in 1945, he ran a 4:15 mile, which was only 11-seconds off Glenn Cunningham’s world record of 4:04.
The reverend could play a little tennis, too. In the mid-1960s, George and John Hollow won the Helena city tennis doubles championship.
The Harpers' oldest son, George Jr. (Rusty), was a three-year wrestling letterman at Helena High from 1962-64 and mat captain as a senior. He played receiver on the football team, and in track ran the hurdles, high jumped and pole vaulted.
Collegiately, Rusty played football for Rocky Mountain College. He and his wife, Pat Callbeck Harper's, daughters Robin (volleyball, track and gymnastics) and Molly (swimming, track and soccer) are also both athletic.
In 1967, his brother Hal Harper set the divisional and Vigilante Stadium records when he pole vaulted 13-4¼ and captured the Western AA championship. At the state meet, he settled for runner-up after experiencing trouble with an improperly installed planting box.
On the mats, Hal was a two-year varsity grappler at 180 pounds and co-captain as a senior. He won the 1966 Western Divisionals and the 1967 Butte Christmas Tournament; his .706 career winning percentage (25-9) was one of the best in school history at that time.
He also earned two football letters (at halfback) and was voted Helena High’s 1967 Outstanding Athlete. Hal’s wife, Janet Mattuecci, was a member of the Great Falls High tennis and gymnastic teams, and was on the swim team in college.
Steve “Stooge” Harper ran the high hurdles, high jumped and was a 6-foot-3 forward on the 1969 Bengals hoops team that compiled the school’s best record in 13 years. On the football field he was the “monster man” on defense and tight end on offense, and later played at Rocky Mountain as well.
Steve and wife Pam’s daughters are pretty good athletes as well – Hannah in soccer, track, volleyball and swimming, and Becca in swimming and soccer.
Nancy Harper, who is better known for capturing the 1971 Miss Montana crown, ran the hurdles for the Bengals during the infancy of sanctioned girls sports. Nancy and husband Mike "Mokey" McNeilly’s daughter Emily is a standout high jumper, long jumper and triple jumper at Helena High.
George says his youngest child, daughter Janni (whom the family and husband Randy Fuhrmann lost last December), did not participate in high school sports. But at Helena Junior High she actually outjumped Dick Dean, who later became Helena’s top broad (long) jumper.
The younger family members have to stay active to keep up with Dorothy and George. Mrs. Harper – who was part of the nation’s first televised modern dance recital in the late-1940s with the Northwestern University dancers – is a Carroll College professor who has walked the two-miles every day for 33-years.
And Rev. Harper? Well, like Forrest Gump, he just “keeps runnin’, and runnin’, and runnin’…”
NOTE: George Harper died in 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.