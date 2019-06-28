BILLINGS — The 2020 Heart & Sole Run 5K will be the Road Runners Club of America National Championship.
The race will be June 20, 2020 in Billings.
"We are thrilled to have been selected as a 2020 national championship race and look forward to making the event extra special for participants," race director Karen Sanford Gall said in a press release.
According to the press release, the RRCA is the oldest and largest national association of running organizations in the United States. Sine 1958, the RRCA has been dedicated to growing the sport of running with a vision to have a running club in every community in the country.
For information about the Heart & Sole Run, visit heartandsolerace.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.