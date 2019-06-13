BILLINGS — Dave Coppock and Karen Sanford Gall each have raced to victory 11 times in the Heart & Sole Run.
The number of wins each has posted is a fact neither of them paid much attention to in their running careers.
In fact, it wasn't until the race organizers were collecting a complete list of past winners by combing through old race and Billings Gazette archives that it was discovered Coppock and Gall are the male and female leaders for combined victories in the 5K and 10K.
"I didn't know until now," Coppock said during a recent interview when his 11 wins were brought to light. "I always kept a running training log and I always wrote down how I did and I could of went through all the notebooks.
"You don't think of it when you are running. You don't think of who won the other years. It's a stat you don't really think of."
"It's not a stat runners keep track of," Gall agreed.
This year's Heart & Sole is Saturday and a 5K, 10K and two-mile health walk are on the schedule. The 2-mile begins at 8 a.m., the 5K at 8:15 a.m. and the 10K at 8:35 a.m. and all races start in front of St. Vincent Healthcare. All races will conclude at Dehler Park, where the Montana Active Life Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
This year, the event will mark its 40th edition and all past winners of the 5K and 10K were invited to participate for free.
Gall, who is the executive director of the non-profit Montana Amateur Sports Incorporated that has managed the race since 2011, said the race originated as a way to "use your sole to improve your heart" as part of a heart healthy awareness campaign by the cardiac department at St. Vincent. It is believed to be the oldest, continuous road race in Billings.
Coppock, 63, said he has competed approximately 20 times in the Heart & Sole with the last time being in 2009. He won the 5K in 1982, '83, '92 and '94. Coppock's 10K wins were 1985, '87, '88, 1991, '93, '95 and '96. Since it is the 40th race, Coppock has entered and will compete in the 5K this year. Coppock remembers the event being the "first big race of the running season" for the men, as the Women's Run has held that distinction for females since that race began.
"I've been injured and I don't race well anymore," Coppock, who ruptured a quadriceps tendon and had it surgically repaired 16 months ago, said. "I like the social aspect of these road races. I used to go into them competitively but now I find someone to run with and we take walk breaks. Anymore, it's more of a social event for me."
Coppock's wife, Renee, won the 5K in 1994.
Gall, 59, won the 5K seven times (1990, '92, '95, '96, '98, '99, 2006) and 10K four times (1993, '94, 2000 and '03).
When she was a competitive runner, Gall said "part of the fun was to see how fast you could push yourself."
Although she still works out, Gall does not run competitively anymore and on race day Saturday, she'll be busy managing the race.
"I haven't ran it every year," she said. "The first year I ran it was 1990. Sometimes I'd be gone, or recovering from a marathon, or a a few times I was injured. I ran it 13 or 14 times. I ran it when I turned 50 and that's the day I realized my son (Carter) was faster than I was. He passed me and I said, 'Go little bird, fly.'"
For Coppock, the memory that most stands out was in 1985. He had broke his leg while skiing in February and worked his way back in time for the Heart & Sole. He won the 10K in 33:24 that year.
"That was a long rehab. I was able to run in the Heart & Sole and didn't lose much," he said. "I had been in good shape and been on the exercise bike. That was a memorable one. ... It was three months later and I was back. I was so relieved. I'd spent those three months wondering if I would run again."
"I just remember feeling so relieved. I didn't care that I won, I was so happy I could do it and not lose much time. Then I had a long stack of injuries and I turned 50 and all the wheels fell off," Coppock remembered with a laugh.
Gall does admit that she misses "that feeling of getting up for an event to race," but enjoys watching the shared journey of a race for the runners involved.
"People want to push as hard as they can and be competitive, but because it's a shared experience people are so supportive and cheering each other on.
"I appreciate seeing people compete and run for fun. I love it."
Come Saturday, maybe another runner will begin — or be on the way to — creating their own legacy in the Heart & Sole.
